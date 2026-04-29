A Staunton man is in custody on child pornography charges, and charges involving knowingly possessing an obscene item depicting a person engaged in sexual contact with an animal.

David A Stathos, 34, of Staunton, was arrested as part of a joint investigation involving the Staunton Police Department and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Stathos was charged with 15 counts of knowingly possessing and distributing child pornography and five counts of knowingly possessing an obscene item depicting a person engaged in sexual contact with an animal.

Stathos is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.