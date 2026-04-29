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Staunton: Local man arrested on multiple child porn, animal porn charges

Chris Graham
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David A. Stathos
David A. Stathos. Photo: Staunton Police Department

A Staunton man is in custody on child pornography charges, and charges involving knowingly possessing an obscene item depicting a person engaged in sexual contact with an animal.

David A Stathos, 34, of Staunton, was arrested as part of a joint investigation involving the Staunton Police Department and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Stathos was charged with 15 counts of knowingly possessing and distributing child pornography and five counts of knowingly possessing an obscene item depicting a person engaged in sexual contact with an animal.

Stathos is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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