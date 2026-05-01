Gelnovatch inks six-year contract extension

UVA Soccer coach George Gelnovatch has agreed to a contract extension that runs through 2031.

“George has had an immense impact on UVA men’s soccer and college soccer,” said Carla Williams, the athletics director at UVA. “He continues to set the standard with sustained success at the highest level, and his understanding of today’s college soccer landscape provides tremendous confidence in the future of Virginia men’s soccer.”

Gelnovatch just wrapped his 30th season as the head coach at Virginia, where he was an All-American on the pitch.

He has led his teams to a cumulative overall record of 395-165-79, with a 113-78-40 mark in ACC play, with six appearances in the College Cup, and national championships in 2009 and 2014.

As a player, assistant coach and head coach, Gelnovatch has been a part of all seven of the program’s national championships.

“I want to thank Carla Williams and the administration for their trust and continued support of our program,” Gelnovatch said. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a successful athletic department over the years — first as a student-athlete, and now as a coach.”

Pedroso signs extension through 2032

UVA Tennis coach Andres Pedroso has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2031-32 season.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Andres leading our men’s tennis program,” Williams said. “He has built and sustained success at the highest level. He is a champion on and off the court. He understands what is necessary to compete in this new era and his leadership in this landscape provides a great deal of hope for the future of UVA Men’s Tennis.”

Pedroso has led the men’s tennis program at UVA since 2017, posting a 200-52 overall record and an 87-15 mark in the ACC, and he led the program to back-to-back NCAA championships in 2022 and 2023.

“I consider being the head men’s tennis coach at the University of Virginia to be one of the highest honors in the game of tennis. Year in and year out, Brian (Rasmussen), Treat (Huey) and I have the opportunity to work with and mentor some of the best tennis players in the world, provide them with a world-class education and prepare them for life,” Pedroso said.

Roussell makes another staff hire

UVA Basketball coach Aaron Roussell announced Friday the addition of Kia Damon-Olson to his staff as an assistant coach.

Damon-Olson most recently served as head coach at Lafayette for nine seasons, from 2017-2026, posting a 92-161 record.

Prior to Lafayette, Damon-Olson spent nine seasons at Penn State as the recruiting coordinator, and one season at Cincinnati (2016-2017) where she helped the Bearcats sign a pair of Top 100 recruits.

“Kia brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our staff,” Roussell said. “Her nine years as a head coach, along with her successful Power 4 recruiting experience make her a perfect fit to round out our stable of assistant coaches. I have coached against Kia many times, and have always admired how her teams played and how well prepared they were. This has proven to be a fun and hard-working staff already, and Kia is going to be a perfect addition to make us even stronger.”