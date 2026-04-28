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UVA Golf: ‘Hoos defeat Stanford in match play to win ACC Championship

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Kevin Carden/stock.adobe.com

Paul Chang, Ben James and Bryan Lee each notched head-to-head wins to lead the UVA Golf team to its second straight ACC Championship in a 3-1 match-play win over Stanford on Monday.

The clinching point was delivered by Chang, UVA’s anchor, who halved the 16th hole with a par. The match with Stanford’s Dean Greyserman was all square after 10 holes before Chang ripped off four straight wins beginning on No. 11. That streak was punctuated by an eagle on the 13th hole, a 531-yard par-5.

Chang won all three of his matches in the 2026 ACC Championship and finished his ACC match play career with a 5-1 mark.

James, who dropped his semifinal match against North Carolina’s Carson Bertagnole in the morning, rebounded with a dominating victory Stanford’s Jay Leng. He never trailed after capturing a 1UP lead with a par on the fourth hole. He was 5UP after 12 holes and closed out the match on the 13th hole with his fourth birdie in six holes.

Bryan Lee secured UVA’s second point to set the stage for Chang, taking down Ethan Gao, 4&3, in a match that he led since the second hole.

Bryan Lee was unbeaten in match play at the 2026 ACC Championship (2-0-1).

The Cavaliers were the top seed going into the ACC Championship and finished second in the 54-hole stroke play.

UVA is ranked No. 2 in the country in the Scoreboard and Golf Coaches Association of America Top 25.

ACC Championship: Match Play Final vs. Stanford

  • Edan Cui (Stanford) d. Michael Lee (UVA), 1UP
  • Nathan Wang (Stanford) v. Josh Duangmanee (UVA), unfinished
  • Ben James (UVA), d. Jay Leng (Stanford), 6&4
  • Bryan Lee (UVA) d. Ethan Gao (Stanford), 4&3
  • Paul Chang (UVA) d. Dean Greyserman (Stanford), 3&2

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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