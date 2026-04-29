Home Saudis pulling funding support for LIV Golf: Could WWE be next?
Etc.

Saudis pulling funding support for LIV Golf: Could WWE be next?

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
golf
Photo: © Kevin Carden/stock.adobe.com

The Saudi Public Investment Fund is going to pull its funding of LIV Golf, sounding the death knell for the PGA Tour rival – and putting the careers of the top stars that the Saudis lured away with bags of money at question, because the PGA Tour stuffed shirts still have hurt feelings over the whole deal.

Who cares, right – they’re all MAGAs; the ones who took the blood money just have an extra zero on their net worth.

I do wonder about the timing, with the war in Iran that the Saudi royal family continues to support roiling the oil economy.

Indeed, it might appear that the decision was made to not only cut the billions of dollars in losses that the PIF has accrued with this particular sportswashing venture, but, hey, we’re taking the hit here – both literally, in terms of the sporadic attacks from Iran that have hit Saudi targets, but also economically.

Damn shame.

wwe
Photo: © rafapress/shutterstock.com

I’ll wonder next here what the PIF has in mind for Wrestlemania 43, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh next spring.

A key part of the sportswashing is supposedly to try to lure Westerners to want to take a visit, but who out there with money to burn is going to want to sit in an open-air stadium in the desert with 60,000 people, basically the biggest, brightest target for Iranian drones you can possibly imagine?

WWE and its corporate parent, TKO, the latter of which has a massive debt load weighing it down, are like the golfers who signed on when the PIF opened up the checkbook.

Basically, pay to the order of.

We can only hope that there’s more comeuppance in the cards for the blood money-suckers.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Rob Schilling is paid by WINA to hate the ‘Democratic Socialist Republic of Charlottesville’
2 Waynesboro: Attorney backs off threat to sue over affordable-housing grant
3 Can a newspaper have no reporters and still be a newspaper?
4 UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom, on podcast, talks transfer portal, stresses he’s ‘not done’
5 UVA Football: Finally, we have the details on Tony Elliott’s contract extension

Latest News

aaron roussell
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Aaron Roussell getting $100K more per year than Coach Mox

Chris Graham
ncaa tournament
Basketball

Winners and losers with the new 76-team NCAA Tournament format

Chris Graham

The new NCAA Tournament format, which will have the tourney bumping up to 76 teams in 2027, creates eight new at-large bids, and gives us 12 (!) play-in games – and a jumble for those trying to fill out brackets.

tess majors
Schools, Arts, Media

Augusta County: Tess Majors Foundation partners with Camp LIGHT on several projects

Chris Graham

The Tess Majors Foundation has funded an accessible pathway through wildflower gardens and the construction of a bird observation deck at Camp LIGHT.

james comey
Politics, U.S. & World

Todd Blanche flails trying to explain James Comey ’86 47′ indictment

Chris Graham
king charles
Virginia

King Charles, Queen Camilla, to visit Front Royal, Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
downtown staunton dining
Local

Staunton: City government seeking input on downtown improvements

Chris Graham
steven cheung
Politics, U.S. & World

Can you imagine, Steven Cheung, the guy in that photo, calling somebody else a ‘r-tard’?

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status