Baysox pitching dominant in 5-1 win over Squirrels
The Richmond Flying Squirrels struck out 15 times in a 5-1 defeat against the Bowie Baysox Sunday night at Prince George’s Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (41-34, 1-5) totaled eight hits but left seven on the bases in the finale of the road trip.
The Baysox (32-43, 5-1) jumped ahead, 3-0, in the third inning off a two-run homer by Maverick Handley and an RBI single from Cristopher Cespedes.
Jake Dahlberg (Loss, 3-5) responded with scoreless fourth and fifth innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings with three walks and four strikeouts.
Zach Watson extended the Bowie advantage to 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run homer out to left-center field. Four of the five runs the Baysox scored came off home runs.
With two outs and a runner at second in the eighth inning, Diego Rincones broke the shutout with an RBI single to left field that scored Brett Auerbach and cut the deficit to 5-1. Rincones finished the night 3-for-4 with one RBI and has collected 12 hits over his five games on the road trip.
Bowie starter Matt Harvey (Win, 2-0) worked five scoreless innings with four hits allowed and seven strikeouts in his rehab assignment. Justin Armbruester (Save, 2) totaled seven strikeouts over four innings of relief with four hits and one run allowed.
The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Monday for their Independence Day Celebration and Super Blast Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A and Abilene Motor Express. Richmond will take on the Reading Fightin Phils on Monday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (3-5, 5.13) will get the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Colton Eastman (1-0, 1.80) for Reading.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Independence Day game has sold out, but additional fireworks shows will be held on Thursday, July 7, and Saturday, July 9. Tickets remain for the other five games of the Flying Squirrels’ homestand at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.