Baysox outduel Flying Squirrels, 5-4

Published Thursday, Jul. 29, 2021, 11:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 5-4, to the Bowie Baysox Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (39-36) fell for the seventh time in the last eight games, including two of the three games in the series against the Baysox (44-30).

After Simon Whiteman dribbled an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error in the seventh, Frankie Tostado brought him home with a rocket RBI single that evened the contest, 4-4. Bowie reliver Tyler Erwin (Win, 2-2) fought back with a flyout to limit the damage.

Bowie took back the lead, 5-4, in the eighth on a leadoff solo home run from Patrick Dorrian with Joey Marciano (Loss, 3-2) pitching. It was the second home run of the game for Dorrian, who finished 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs.

In the bottom of the ninth, Whiteman reached on a single, but Diogenes Almengo (Save, 5) gathered a double play and a strikeout to secure the win for Bowie.

In the bottom of the first inning with two runners on, Tostado zipped a line-drive double to right field that brought home Whiteman and David Villar to put Richmond ahead, 2-0.

Bowie struck back to tie the game, 2-2, in the fourth inning with a two-RBI double from Greg Cullen. On the play, Cullen attempted to stretch his double to a triple but was thrown out at third base.

The Baysox captured a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning off a solo home run from Zach Watson with Trenton Toplikar on the mound.

Another home run extended Bowie’s advantage to 4-2 in the sixth inning when Dorrian went deep to right field.

Leading off in the sixth inning, Diego Rincones blasted a solo home run to right field to cut the deficit to 4-3. It was Rincones’ fourth home run of the season and his third punched out at The Diamond.

Toplikar tossed 5.2 innings in his start and allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts.

Kyle Brnovich pitched 4.0 innings, allowing two hits, two runs, two walks and two hit batters with two strikeouts.

The series continues for the Flying Squirrels and Baysox on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Aaron Blair (0-0, 13.50) make his second start of the year for Richmond opposed by right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (4-1, 2.83) for Bowie.

On Friday, the first 1,000 fans 21 and older can receive a full-size soccer ball presented by Budweiser featuring the Flying Squirrels’ Copa de la Diversión identity, las Ardillas Voladoras. It’s also Friday Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 with two-dollar 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands as well as two-dollar fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.