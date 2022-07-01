Auerbach, Matheny and Rincones homer against Bowie offensive surge in Squirrels loss
Facing an early deficit, the Richmond Flying Squirrels hit three solo home runs but fell to the Bowie Baysox, 15-5, on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels’ (40-32, 0-3) pitching staff tied a season-high nine walks allowed as they fell in their third straight game against the Baysox (30-42, 3-0).
The Baysox rattled off four runs and four hits in the first inning. After a leadoff double, Colton Cowser opened the scoring with an RBI double. Cesar Prieto drove in a run with a single and Coby Mayo launched a two-run homer to vault the Baysox ahead by four runs.
With two outs in the third inning, Brett Auerbach propelled a solo home run to left field to cut the deficit to 4-1. It was Auerbach’s eighth home run of the year.
Bowie widened the margin to 9-1 with a five-run fourth inning. Richmond starter Ryan Murphy (Loss, 0-1) allowed an RBI single and a run-scoring double before allowing a three-run homer to J.D. Mundy. Murphy gave up nine runs, nine hits and five walks with four strikeouts in his Double-A debut.
Shane Matheny moved the score to 9-2 in the fifth inning with a solo home run against Bowie starter Drew Rom (Win, 4-1). Rom finished the night with three runs allowed (all off solo homers) over six innings with seven strikeouts.
Leading off the sixth inning, Diego Rincones blasted a solo home run to left-center field and pushed the score to 9-3. It was the fifth home run of the season for Rincones, all of which came in the month of June.
The Baysox tacked on five more runs to increase their lead to 14-3 in the sixth inning. Hudson Haskin led off the frame with a home run, an RBI double, a Richmond throwing and a pair of RBI singles jumped the Baysox to double digits for the second consecutive night.
Haskin upped the Bowie advantage to 15-3 with an RBI double in the eighth inning.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Matheny lined a two-RBI single to right field that made the score 15-5. Matheny gathered three RBIs in his 2-for-5 performance.
On Friday, the Flying Squirrels and Baysox will square off at 7:05 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (4-5, 4.79) will get the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Noah Denoyer (0-1, 1.72) for Bowie.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Independence Day game has sold out, but additional fireworks shows will be held on Thursday, July 7 and Saturday, July 9. Tickets remain for the other five games of the Flying Squirrels’ homestand at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.