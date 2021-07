Saving minor league baseball

Contributor Jerry Carter joins the show to talk about his series of visits to Virginia’s nine minor league parks this summer, as Congress debates a new bill that would provide a needed infusion of funds to help them make up for what was lost to COVID-19 last year.