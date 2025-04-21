‘Wonka Kids’: Westwood Hills Elementary presents first musical theater production

Westwood Hills Elementary presents the school’s first-ever musical, “Wonka Kids,” with performances scheduled for April 25 to 27, 2025.

The production features students in grades 3 through 5, who have been rehearsing since January to bring the whimsical world of “Willy Wonka” to life. The production promises to be a delightful showcase of young talent and creativity, and marks an exciting new chapter in the school’s arts programming.

Efforts to bring “Wonka Kids” to the stage are led by Westwood Hills School Library Media Specialist and 2025 Teacher of the Year Amanda Hall.

“We are so excited to share our expanded Building Brighter Bulldogs program with our community! Our students have worked so hard this year to prepare our first school musical and first 5th grade Maker Market. We couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments and this program,” Hall said.

In conjunction with the musical, Westwood Hills will also host its first 5th Grade Maker Market, an innovative student-led market held one hour before each performance. The market is the culminating project of the Building Brighter Bulldogs makerspace program, which has run two days a week after school since January.

Fifth-grade students have been hard at work designing and producing a variety of handmade and tech-enhanced items, including:

● 3D printed creations

● Epoxy resin art

● T-shirts and water bottles made with sublimation

● Pottery

● Stickers

● Sewn items

Both cash and PayPal will be accepted at the market, and all proceeds go directly back into the Building Brighter Bulldogs program to support future makerspace opportunities.

The spring session of Building Brighter Bulldogs concludes on April 29, and a three-week summer session is planned, which will include both makerspace and theater opportunities for students.

Performances of “Wonka Kids” will be at 5 p.m. on April 25 and 26, and at 2 p.m. on April 27 at Westwood Hills Elementary, 548 Rosser Ave., Waynesboro. Tickets are $5 per person, and available at the door.

