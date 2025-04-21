Home ‘Wonka Kids’: Westwood Hills Elementary presents first musical theater production
Arts, Education, Local

‘Wonka Kids’: Westwood Hills Elementary presents first musical theater production

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
Westwood Hills Elementary School students rehearse “Wonka Kids.” Courtesy of Waynesboro Schools.

Westwood Hills Elementary presents the school’s first-ever musical,Wonka Kids,” with performances scheduled for April 25 to 27, 2025.

The production features students in grades 3 through 5, who have been rehearsing since January to bring the whimsical world of “Willy Wonka” to life. The production promises to be a delightful showcase of young talent and creativity, and marks an exciting new chapter in the school’s arts programming.

Efforts to bring “Wonka Kids” to the stage are led by Westwood Hills School Library Media Specialist and 2025 Teacher of the Year Amanda Hall.

“We are so excited to share our expanded Building Brighter Bulldogs program with our community! Our students have worked so hard this year to prepare our first school musical and first 5th grade Maker Market. We couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments and this program,” Hall said.

In conjunction with the musical, Westwood Hills will also host its first 5th Grade Maker Market, an innovative student-led market held one hour before each performance. The market is the culminating project of the Building Brighter Bulldogs makerspace program, which has run two days a week after school since January.

Fifth-grade students have been hard at work designing and producing a variety of handmade and tech-enhanced items, including:
● 3D printed creations
● Epoxy resin art
● T-shirts and water bottles made with sublimation
● Pottery
● Stickers
● Sewn items

Both cash and PayPal will be accepted at the market, and all proceeds go directly back into the Building Brighter Bulldogs program to support future makerspace opportunities.

The spring session of Building Brighter Bulldogs concludes on April 29, and a three-week summer session is planned, which will include both makerspace and theater opportunities for students.

Performances of “Wonka Kids” will be at 5 p.m. on April 25 and 26, and at 2 p.m. on April 27 at Westwood Hills Elementary, 548 Rosser Ave., Waynesboro. Tickets are $5 per person, and available at the door.

Hands-on learning program ‘great experience for everyone’ at Westwood Hills Elementary

Staff learn by trial, error alongside students at Westwood Hills in ESY grant program

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

staunton rally17
Local, Politics

Note to whiny White liberals: You don’t need permission to protest

Chris Graham
washington DC MLK martin luther king memorial cherry blossom
Politics, Virginia

Richmond museum to open exhibit on Black Virginians; Trump aims to rewrite history

Crystal Graham

A Richmond museum is preparing to open an exhibition in June that will explore the lives of free Black Virginians from 1619 to 1865.

News

‘A great man and a great shepherd’: World mourns death of Pope Francis

Rebecca Barnabi

After celebrating Easter, the holiest Christian holiday, yesterday at the Vatican, Pope Francis died at age 88 Monday morning. 

uva bennett staff
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Isaiah Wilkins, finally, lands new job, at ACC rival, Cal

Chris Graham
staunton april 19 rally
Local, Politics

Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security

Chris Graham
sunset park waynesboro trails
Virginia

Amherst County: Juvenile injured mountain biking, rescued from trail by Med-Flight 1

Crystal Graham
tractor trailer fire Shenandoah County Interstate 81
Virginia

Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status