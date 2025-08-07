Home Wildfire smoke returns to northeast this weekend, ‘impressive heat’ to make return
Wildfire smoke returns to northeast this weekend, 'impressive heat' to make return

Crystal Graham
Published date:
smoke wildfires canada
(Stock photo © Brendt A Petersen – shutterstock.com)

Wildfires raging across Canada may cause hazy conditions in the northeast, including Virginia, over the next several days, according to experts.

“We don’t think the smoke will be a major problem for Virginia but there could be times over the next several days when the sky takes on a hazy appearance due to the wildfires in Canada and air quality diminishes,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.

The worst air quality will likely take place during the morning when smoke is trapped near the ground due to a common temperature phenomenon known as an inversion, according to AccuWeather.

In areas where there is heavier smoke, extended exposure may cause respiratory and other health issues, especially for people vulnerable to wildfire smoke and poor air quality. Outdoor workers, athletes, younger children and older adults are urged to closely monitor local alerts or advisories and the air quality index.

Stargazers looking forward to the Perseids meteor shower over the next few nights in Virginia will likely not be impacted by the smoke.

“I don’t think the haze will impact the viewing of the meteor shower,” Kines said. “In general, the farther north one is, the better the chance the haze will hamper the viewing. So those folks near the Maryland border should worry more than those in the central and southern part of the state.”

In 2023, Virginia and other northeast states had low visibility due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. The apocalyptic conditions in some states led to flight delays and cancellations, and experts encouraged the use of N95 masks in some states.

“Code red” air quality warnings were issued for parts of Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., and residents were warned to limit time spent outdoors.

‘Impressive heat’ returns to northeast next week

summer heat overheat temperature weather
(© algae5 – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

Impressive heat will head east across the U.S and move into the Great Lakes and northeast this weekend into at least the first half of next week. Heat will expand to major metro areas in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic early next week.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s by Monday afternoon in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., along the Interstate 95 corridor.

“The more impressive heat will remain north of Virginia, but temperatures will trend up next week, and there could be a couple of days toward the middle of next week when temperatures exceed 90 degrees, especially in the lower elevations,” said Kines. “Along with the uptick in temperatures will come an uptick in humidity, so don’t get too used to the comfortable days we’ve had recently.”

In Virginia, temperatures so far this month have averaged seven to eight degrees below what is typical for early August. Temperatures will remain on the cool side through the weekend.

Dry weather will also likely continue in the state.

“Rainfall has been sparse so far this month across central and northern Virginia, and we don’t anticipate any significant rain for the next several days,” he said. “As the days become more humid next week, there can be hit or miss thunderstorms popping up during mid-week.”

Drought stress throughout the northeast may develop quickly with drying lawns, stressed vegetation and increased water use, according to AccuWeather.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

