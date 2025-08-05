Home Over the moon: Stargazers may be disappointed in Perseids meteor showers next week
Environment, U.S. & World

Over the moon: Stargazers may be disappointed in Perseids meteor showers next week

Crystal Graham
Published date:
meteor shower perseids
(© Linus – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

The Perseids will keep stargazers up late next week as the meteor showers are expected to light up the sky Aug. 12-13.

According to experts, the meteor shower will be best viewed in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday though some of the shooting stars may be visible as early as 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

For the best view, find a place where you can see the dark sky without the interference of artificial light.

At its peak, the shower is expected to bring up to 100 shooting stars per hour, and the meteors are known to produce bright fireballs. Perseids leave long wakes of light and color behind them as they streak through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

The Perseids are one of the most popular meteor showers of the year.

There is one potential spoiler this year: the gibbous moon, which is predicted to be 84 percent full. The bright moon will rise a few hours before midnight on Aug. 12 and has the potential to compromise the shower at a time of maximum activity, according to the American Meteor Society.

“The glare of the moon is really a killer, and that is just going to make the Perseids not all that compelling this year,” said Nick Moskovitz, a planetary astronomer, in an interview with NPR.

The shower began on July 17 and will run until Aug. 23. You may be able to view meteors this week, though there won’t be nearly as many as there will be overnight on Aug. 12.

Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broke asteroids. When comets come around the sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them, NASA reports. When the Earth passes through the debris, they collide with the atmosphere to create the fiery magic.

If this year is a bust, 2026 should make up for it.

Next year’s forecast calls for an unusually large number of meteors, and the moon should be dark, offering better opportunities to view the colorful streaks in the sky in mid-August.

“That one will be worth staying up for, I think,” said Moskovitz. “That one could be hundreds of meteors per hour.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

baseball
Baseball

Frederick set to get affiliation with Baltimore Orioles back in 2026

Chris Graham
richmond carmax park
Baseball, Environment

Dominion Energy announces plans for solar installation at CarMax Park in Richmond

Chris Graham

Dominion Energy is planning a 1,700-panel solar installation on the new baseball stadium set to open next year in the Diamond District in Richmond.

Arts, Local

‘Duet’ brings works of artist couple together for first time at Staunton Augusta Art Center

Rebecca Barnabi

The Staunton Augusta Art Center will present "Duet," an exhibition featuring the works of artists David Garratt and Barbara Bernstein.

seth rollins becky lynch wwe
Wrestling

Seth Rollins kayfabed the world in surprise appearance at WWE ‘SummerSlam’

Chris Graham
brad bryant habitat for humanity
Local

Local Habitat to host meet-and-greet as organization works to rebuild leadership team

Crystal Graham
capitol insurrection
Politics, U.S. & World

Senate confirms Joe Kent, who led intelligence rewrite, to head Counterterrorism Center

Rebecca Barnabi
offshore wind
Economy, Environment, Politics, Virginia

Dominion Energy: Trump tariffs will cost you on your electricity bill

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status