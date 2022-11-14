Waynesboro: Ward D extended canvass complete, Woods to be certified as winner

The extended canvass for Ward D for the City of Waynesboro is complete, and incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter picked up a net gain of four votes over challenger Jim Woods.

On Election night, it was reported to the State Board of Elections that Wood received 1,117 votes and Hostetter received 1,096 votes, a difference of 21 votes.

Today, Wood received an additional 11 votes. Hostetter received 15 votes.

With the canvass numbers included, the lead for Woods narrows to 17 votes, a 0.8 percent difference in the total votes.

The results are expected to be certified by the Electoral Board and Director of Elections this afternoon. The extended canvass of the additional wards is still taking place.

As previously reported by AFP, the extended canvass was not expected to change the results of the Ward D School Board race or the Ward C City Council race.

School Board incumbent Kathe Maneval received 19 additional votes. Challenger Amber Lipscomb received nine additional votes. Libscomb still maintained a 124-vote lead after the canvass.

No numbers were available for Ward C at press time.

Recount in the works?

According to the State Board of Elections website, there are no automatic recounts in Virginia.

An apparent losing candidate may ask for a recount, and only if the difference between the candidates is not more than one percent of the total votes cast between the candidates.

An apparent losing candidate may request the recount after the election is certified.

A local candidate would file for a recount petition with the Waynesboro Circuit Court. The request must be made within 10 days after the election results are certified.

According to the recount information on the State Board of Elections website, a recount team would review machine-readable ballots, paper ballots and electronic machine printouts, one precinct at a time, under the supervision of recount coordinators and report the results to the court for a final determination of the winner.

There is no word at this time as to if Hostetter will pursue a recount. However, the final margin would allow him to do so by petition.

Rebecca Barnabi contributed to this report.

