Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news waynesboro ward d extended canvass complete woods to be certified as winner
Government/Politics

Waynesboro: Ward D extended canvass complete, Woods to be certified as winner

Crystal Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The extended canvass for Ward D for the City of Waynesboro is complete, and incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter picked up a net gain of four votes over challenger Jim Woods.

On Election night, it was reported to the State Board of Elections that Wood received 1,117 votes and Hostetter received 1,096 votes, a difference of 21 votes.

Today, Wood received an additional 11 votes. Hostetter received 15 votes.

With the canvass numbers included, the lead for Woods narrows to 17 votes, a 0.8 percent difference in the total votes.

The results are expected to be certified by the Electoral Board and Director of Elections this afternoon. The extended canvass of the additional wards is still taking place.

As previously reported by AFP, the extended canvass was not expected to change the results of the Ward D School Board race or the Ward C City Council race.

School Board incumbent Kathe Maneval received 19 additional votes. Challenger Amber Lipscomb received nine additional votes. Libscomb still maintained a 124-vote lead after the canvass.

No numbers were available for Ward C at press time.

Recount in the works?

According to the State Board of Elections website, there are no automatic recounts in Virginia.

An apparent losing candidate may ask for a recount, and only if the difference between the candidates is not more than one percent of the total votes cast between the candidates.

An apparent losing candidate may request the recount after the election is certified.

A local candidate would file for a recount petition with the Waynesboro Circuit Court. The request must be made within 10 days after the election results are certified.

According to the recount information on the State Board of Elections website, a recount team would review machine-readable ballots, paper ballots and electronic machine printouts, one precinct at a time, under the supervision of recount coordinators and report the results to the court for a final determination of the winner.

There is no word at this time as to if Hostetter will pursue a recount. However, the final margin would allow him to do so by petition.

Rebecca Barnabi contributed to this report.

Related stories

Waynesboro: Ward D extended canvass complete, Woods to be certified as winner

Wood, Lee likely to be elected in Waynesboro: Canvass to declare winners on Monday

Waynesboro City Council: Ward D may come down to handful of votes, recount on the horizon

Waynesboro: City Council races too close to call, Lipscomb winner in School Board race

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva football tragedy
,

Our University of Virginia family is grieving today: We need to keep an eye out for each other
Chris Graham
lavel davis uva

Remembering Lavel Davis Jr.: #1 was at the University of Virginia because he valued loyalty
Chris Graham

Lavel Davis Jr. remembered getting a phone call from his grandmother after she had heard that Tony Elliott had been named the new football coach at the University of Virginia.

cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots

First Winter Weather Advisory of the season issued for Augusta, Rockingham counties
Crystal Graham

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Augusta and Rockingham counties according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

a street waynesboro flooding

Waynesboro: Road now open in 1700 Block of A Street 
Crystal Graham
Raquel Montez

Shenandoah National Park names Raquel Montez as new deputy superintendent 
Crystal Graham
uva football players murdered 2022

Update: The latest on what we know about the shooting deaths of three UVA Football players
Chris Graham
the paramount theater

‘Chunky Shrapnel’ live music documentary to be screened at The Paramount Theater
Crystal Graham