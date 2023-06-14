Countries
Local

Waynesboro School Board appoints part-time Assistant Principal to Berkeley Glenn

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Waynesboro Public SchoolsThe Waynesboro School Board appointed Erin Shiflett as part-time Assistant Principal of Berkeley Glenn Elementary School.

The school board made the appointment at its regular monthly meeting tonight.

Shiflett, a long-time educator for Waynesboro Public Schools and currently the Math Specialist at Berkeley Glenn, will assume her new role on July 1, 2023.

Before becoming the Math Specialist in 2012, she taught 5th grade at Westwood Hills Elementary School for six years.

Shiflett earned her bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater College in liberal arts with a focus on Elementary Education, and her master’s from Eastern Mennonite University in Curriculum and Instruction with a focus on math. She completed her Educational Leadership endorsement at James Madison University.

“Ms. Shiflett is committed to the students, families and staff of Berkeley Glenn and I’m delighted that she can continue her leadership development in the role of Assistant Principal,” Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said. “Her leadership style is collaborative and she will continue to partner with teachers and parents to meet the unique academic, social/emotional and behavioral needs of the students at Berkeley Glenn. Her leadership will complement the great work that Mr. Perry, is doing at Berkeley Glenn.”

Michael Perry is Berkeley Glenn’s principal. Shiflett will also continue working as the school’s Math Specialist.

