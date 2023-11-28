Waynesboro Public Library’s Community Food Drive to benefit onsite Little Free Food Pantry

Waynesboro Public Library is hosting a Community Food Drive through December 30, 2023.

Donated food items will be used immediately in the Little Free Pantry onsite.

The Little Free Pantry is a partnership between The Neighbor Bridge and Waynesboro Public Library to provide food items and books available to the community 24/7. Since the pantry’s installation on September 1, 727 pounds of food have been distributed to the local community.

Donations ensure each of our neighbors has access to quality food this season. All donated food items must be shelf-stable/non-perishable, sealed and able to withstand high temperatures. Glass containers are accepted. Suggested items include canned meats, protein bars, baby food, canned fruits and vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, water bottles, powdered or condensed milk and juice boxes.

For more information, visit www.theneighborbridge.org or contact [email protected].