Waynesboro is setting its vision for the next two decades and is inviting citizens to weigh in on the planning.

The city launched tools online that allow residents to take a survey or utilize an online map to place comments on it.

The effort is titled “Waynesboro Together” and, these two components will be open for feedback this month and next.

The comprehensive plan aims to address issues impacting the daily lives of citizens and should be completed in early 2027.

“Waynesboro Together is about listening. By engaging our community, aligning on shared goals and planning with purpose, we’re building a future that reflects the voices and values of everyone who calls Waynesboro home,” said Leslie Tate, director of community development.

Additional community meetings, stakeholder discussions and interviews will take place as part of the process.

A hardcopy version of the survey is available by request.

For more information, visit the project website or contact the city at [email protected] or (540) 942-6604.

Related stories