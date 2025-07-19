Property owners and tenants in Downtown Waynesboro or the Rockfish Gateway corridor who want to make improvements to the outside of their business may be able to get some assistance from the city.

The city’s economic development department has launched a grant program designed to give storefronts an update – with a fresh coat of paint, an awning or signage and/or for landscaping.

The building improvement grant program offers financial assistance to property owners, tenants and prospective tenants in qualifying areas of Waynesboro’s downtown and newly rebranded Rockfish Gateway on East Main Street.

Eligible businesses may receive reimbursable grants of:

up to $5,000 for façade improvements like painting, awnings and signage

up to $4,000 for landscape improvements including hardscaping, paving and new plantings

“Our downtown and Rockfish Gateway corridors play a vital role in Waynesboro’s business landscape,” said Greg Hitchin, director of economic development and tourism. “This program is an investment in local businesses and our commercial areas, supporting ongoing revitalization efforts and helping make Waynesboro an even more welcoming place to live, work and visit.”

The deadline to apply is Sept. 2. All improvement projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2025.

BOOST marketing grants

Waynesboro businesses may also apply for marketing dollars from the city.

Building Opportunities to Support Tourism, or BOOST, grants provide up to $3,000 to support marketing efforts for festivals, events and initiatives that attract visitors from more than 50 miles away.

Final applications are due by Aug. 11.

BOOST grants have helped local organizations amplify their reach with eight recipients receiving full or partial funding totaling $15,000 during the last cycle.

More information

Questions may be directed to [email protected] .

. For full program details or to apply for either grant, visit WaynesboroBusiness.com.

