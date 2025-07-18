Home Waynesboro light show aims to draw residents downtown for dining, shopping
Crystal Graham
Published date:
downtown waynesboro wboro glow up tmobile solar
Image courtesy City of Waynesboro

If drones dancing in the sky weren’t enough to draw you to Waynesboro, perhaps an assortment of fun bright lights might do the trick.

Pink lights will illuminate Downtown Waynesboro starting tonight in an effort to draw more people downtown for dinner, drinks and shopping.

The lights are on downtown sidewalks and public spaces.

The temporary installation of the lights is provided through a partnership between Destination Downtown Waynesboro and T-Mobile Fiber.

Destination Downtown Waynesboro is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing downtown Waynesboro’s cultural, economic and community vitality. Through events, beautification and partnerships, they create opportunities for engagement, exploration and growth in the heart of the city.

The solar-power lights will be on display now through Aug. 4.

DDW: Waynesboro getting a GLOW UP

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

