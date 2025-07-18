If drones dancing in the sky weren’t enough to draw you to Waynesboro, perhaps an assortment of fun bright lights might do the trick.

Pink lights will illuminate Downtown Waynesboro starting tonight in an effort to draw more people downtown for dinner, drinks and shopping.

The lights are on downtown sidewalks and public spaces.

The temporary installation of the lights is provided through a partnership between Destination Downtown Waynesboro and T-Mobile Fiber.

Destination Downtown Waynesboro is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing downtown Waynesboro’s cultural, economic and community vitality. Through events, beautification and partnerships, they create opportunities for engagement, exploration and growth in the heart of the city.

The solar-power lights will be on display now through Aug. 4.

DDW: Waynesboro getting a GLOW UP

