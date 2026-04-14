Waynesboro: DEQ needs to grant extension on Northrup Grumman SOP

It’s really late to be asking this, but a local group is hoping to get the Virginia DEQ to grant an extension on a request from Northrup Grumman for an environmental permit for small-scale emissions related to its $200 million facility in Waynesboro.

What you’re being asked to do: send an email to the DEQ, ASAP.

Specifically, Northrup Grumman has requested a state operating permit that would allow the release of 24.9 tons of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) – 9.9 tons of an individual HAP or a combination of 24.9 tons.

The potential emissions include volatile organic compounds and particulate matter.

VOCs can lead to breathing issues and lung disease, and PMs are linked to cardiovascular issues, lung disease, stroke and cancers.

The location of the Northrop Grumman plant, near Coyner Springs, is a particular concern – the springs are where the city water treatment plant is located, and a creek that runs through the park leads to the South River, which means communities downriver could also be impacted.

Because this didn’t seem well advertised, it would seem that an extension from DEQ would be in order.

Emails need to include the reason why you emailing (requesting a hearing), what you personal interest is in the situation, and if possible, suggestions for adjustments to the permit.

E-mail your request to [email protected].











