Waiting game over: Youngkin calls special session to deal with budget, proposed tax rebate

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called members of the Virginia General Assembly back to Richmond for a special session on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Youngkin issued a proclamation today to call the special session to pass amendments to the 2023-24 appropriations act.

“To make Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses, we must deliver on our shared goals for more jobs, safer and healthier communities, greater workforce and educational opportunities and much needed tax relief for Virginians,” said Youngkin. “Together, we can get the job done.”

On Friday, budget negotiators announced they had finally reached a deal on amendments to the two-year budget ending the long waiting game. According to multiple reports, budget negotiators agreed to a one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals and $400 for families.

“The deal is one that provides Virginians with additional tax relief and unprecedented investments in education, natural resources and behavioral health,” said an Aug. 25 release from Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax), Sen. George Barker (D-Fairfax) and Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach).

“It is a win-win for the citizens of Virginia,” the statement read.

Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly had been at odds over how to spend an unexpected surplus for the state.

Democrats were pushing for a one-time rebate for Virginians. Youngkin was pushing for permanent tax cuts for what many argued were the wealthiest of Virginians.

With Democrats holding a majority in the Senate and Republicans with the majority in the House of Delegates, cooperation was needed on what direction was best for the state.

Many school divisions were left scrambling with no budget in place before the start of the school year.

