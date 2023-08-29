Countries
Waiting game over: Youngkin calls special session to deal with budget, proposed tax rebate
Politics, Virginia

Waiting game over: Youngkin calls special session to deal with budget, proposed tax rebate

Crystal Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
(© Michael Robb Photography – Shutterstock)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called members of the Virginia General Assembly back to Richmond for a special session on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Youngkin issued a proclamation today to call the special session to pass amendments to the 2023-24 appropriations act.

“To make Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses, we must deliver on our shared goals for more jobs, safer and healthier communities, greater workforce and educational opportunities and much needed tax relief for Virginians,” said Youngkin. “Together, we can get the job done.”

On Friday, budget negotiators announced they had finally reached a deal on amendments to the two-year budget ending the long waiting game. According to multiple reports, budget negotiators agreed to a one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals and $400 for families.

“The deal is one that provides Virginians with additional tax relief and unprecedented investments in education, natural resources and behavioral health,” said an Aug. 25 release from Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax), Sen. George Barker (D-Fairfax) and Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach).

“It is a win-win for the citizens of Virginia,” the statement read.

Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly had been at odds over how to spend an unexpected surplus for the state.

Democrats were pushing for a one-time rebate for Virginians. Youngkin was pushing for permanent tax cuts for what many argued were the wealthiest of Virginians.

With Democrats holding a majority in the Senate and Republicans with the majority in the House of Delegates, cooperation was needed on what direction was best for the state.

Many school divisions were left scrambling with no budget in place before the start of the school year.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

