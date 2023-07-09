Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsyoungkin senate democrats continue clash over 3 6 billion state surplus
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin, Senate Democrats continue clash over $3.6 billion state surplus

Chris Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
(© Michael Robb Photography – Shutterstock)

Virginia Democrats want to commit money from the state’s $3.6 billion budget surplus to pay raises for teachers, law enforcement officers and state employees, and to actually put the money into mental health that Republicans say they want to fund anytime there’s a mass shooting, after offering their thoughts and prayers.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, trying to further his doomed effort to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, wants to use the surplus to put a down payment on permanent tax cuts for corporations and wealthy individuals.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to have a substantial tax reduction,” the governor told reporters at an event in Petersburg on Thursday.

Among those caught in the crosshairs are local school boards, who are awaiting whatever is going to come from lawmakers in Richmond to be able to finalize their budgets for the new fiscal year that started back on July 1.

Youngkin has hinted that he might call a special session of the General Assembly to try to force a deal on amending the two-year state budget adopted last year, though there’s little indication that a special session would actually do anything there.

The split in party control of the General Assembly – Democrats hold the majority in the State Senate, Republicans hold the majority in the House of Delegates – requires bipartisan cooperation.

Youngkin, under self-inflicted pressure from his quixotic unannounced bid for the presidential nomination, can’t exactly give away even an inch on his push for a billion dollars in tax cuts for his political benefactors, at the risk of providing his potential primary opponents something to use against him.

“We can actually put more reserves away to cushion any future problems and still cut taxes by a billion and invest $2.6 billion in critical investments. This is a time for us to recognize the reality of the numbers and to do what’s best for Virginians,” Youngkin said this week.

Senate Democrats have countered Youngkin’s push for permanent tax cuts for those who don’t need them with a proposal for a one-time rebate to taxpayers in the amount of $900 million, which seems reasonable considering the unusual nature of the current budget surplus, which feels like a windfall more than something that you should count on being there every year.

Youngkin treating it otherwise is partly a symptom of him being, like other governors, term-limited to the one four-year term, and then, he has higher aspirations, running for president, and he needs something substantive to make his case in the crowded GOP nomination field.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia’s newest beer company’s motto: ‘Communists obviously won’t like our beer’
2 Youngkin kills LGBTQ+ youth resource webpage: More mean-spirited politics
3 State AGs pushing Biden administration on EPA plan to cut vehicle tailpipe emissions
4 WWE bringing house show to Charlottesville on Sept. 10: The card is just mid
5 Is football, with what we know about its dangers, about to go the way of boxing?

Latest News

Humming birds
Columns

Is putting out birdhouses and/or bird feeders good or bad for the local ecosystem?

EarthTalk
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of July 10-14

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

Oppenheimer
Columns, Politics, U.S. News

‘I feel I have blood on my hands’: J. Robert Oppenheimer’s tragedy, and ours

Lawrence S. Wittner

The July 21 theatrical release of the film Oppenheimer should help to remind us of how badly the development of modern weapons has played out for individuals and for all of humanity.

baseball
Sports

Delmarva touches Jarlin Susana early, coasts to 8-0 win over FredNats

Chris Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk slides past Durham, 4-3

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bowie silences Squirrels’ bats in 6-1 win over Richmond

Chris Graham
terry heffernan
Sports

How quickly the UVA offensive line gels is the key to how good the offense can be

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy