Home Valley Program for Aging Services opens up Senior Cool Care Program
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Valley Program for Aging Services opens up Senior Cool Care Program

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © bahadirbermekphoto/stock.adobe.com

Valley Program for Aging Services is providing home cooling units to eligible older adults through its Senior Cool Care Program.

Older adults may receive their choice of a single-room air conditioner or fan to help cool their homes.

Sponsored by Dominion Energy, the program runs now through Oct. 31 while supplies last.

To qualify for the program, individuals must:

  • Be 60 years of age or older.
  • Live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro.
  • Have a monthly income of no more than $1,995 (single) or $2,705 (couple).

Those with central air conditioning are eligible to receive a fan only.

“The Senior Cool Care Program helps us keep our neighbors safe and comfortable during the hot summer months,” said David Taylor, the program operations manager at VPAS.

“Having a cooling unit can help prevent heat stroke and dehydration, and is especially critical for those with breathing difficulties or chronic conditions,” Taylor said. “Providing these units at no cost also reduces the financial strain many older adults on fixed incomes face.”

Those who received an air conditioner through the program in 2024 or 2025 are not eligible to receive one this season.

To apply, call VPAS at (540) 949-7141.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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