UVA Football Notebook: Brady Wilson named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist

brady wilson uva football
UVA Football center Brady Wilson. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Football O lineman Brady Wilson has been named to the 2025 Rimington Trophy Watchlist, and I really like this one, because it’s based on data – and I’m a huge data nerd.

Wilson, a grad transfer from Alabama-Birmingham, was the highest-graded interior offensive lineman in 2024, per Pro Football Focus, among those set to compete in the ACC in the 2025 season.

Wilson played on 863 snaps in 2024 at UAB, not giving up a sack on 542 pass-block snaps, and just nine QB pressures overall.

He played on 2,304 snaps over three full seasons at UAB, from 2022-2024, and he’s allowed just one sack and 24 pressures on 1,266 pass dropbacks.

Wilson’s 85.5 PFF grade in 2024 ranked third nationally.

The Rimington Trophy folks told us Friday in a press release that they worked with PFF to narrow down its list to the Top 40 centers, based on PFF grades looking at every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment.

Which is to say, this list isn’t just, well, that guy plays for Ohio State or Clemson, he must be good, like how so much of this kind of thing is done.

