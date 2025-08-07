Chandler Morris is one of seven ACC QBs on the 2025 Davey O’Brien Preseason Watch List, the first time in awhile now that the UVA Football program has had a QB on that one.

Brennan Armstrong, a 2021 semifinalist, was on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback.

ICYMI

Morris was the big pickup of the 2024-2025 offseason for head coach Tony Elliott. The sixth-year signal-caller passed for 3,774 yards and 31 TDs in 2024 at North Texas, where he directed the nation’s third-ranked offense (488.7 yards per game).

I still think it’s impressive that UVA beat Ole Miss and Oklahoma State for Morris, an Oklahoma recruit who was the starting QB for parts of two seasons at TCU.

The other ACC guys among the overall 36 QBs on the O’Brien Watch List:

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Carson Beck, Miami

Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Darian Mensah, Duke

Miller Moss, Louisville

Kevin Jennings, SMU

Klubnik and Jennings were semifinalists in 2024.