Home UVA Football Notebook: Chandler Morris named to Davey O’Brien Watch List
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football Notebook: Chandler Morris named to Davey O’Brien Watch List

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva football chandler morris
UVA Football QB Chandler Morris. Photo: UVA Athletics

Chandler Morris is one of seven ACC QBs on the 2025 Davey O’Brien Preseason Watch List, the first time in awhile now that the UVA Football program has had a QB on that one.

Brennan Armstrong, a 2021 semifinalist, was on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback.

ICYMI

Morris was the big pickup of the 2024-2025 offseason for head coach Tony Elliott. The sixth-year signal-caller passed for 3,774 yards and 31 TDs in 2024 at North Texas, where he directed the nation’s third-ranked offense (488.7 yards per game).

I still think it’s impressive that UVA beat Ole Miss and Oklahoma State for Morris, an Oklahoma recruit who was the starting QB for parts of two seasons at TCU.

The other ACC guys among the overall 36 QBs on the O’Brien Watch List:

  • Cade Klubnik, Clemson
  • Carson Beck, Miami
  • Haynes King, Georgia Tech
  • Darian Mensah, Duke
  • Miller Moss, Louisville
  • Kevin Jennings, SMU

Klubnik and Jennings were semifinalists in 2024.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Politics, Public Safety, U.S. & World

Trumpers sack former acting FBI director who refused to name names

Chris Graham
tyleik cabell waynesboro
Local, Public Safety

Update: Waynesboro man arrested in Aug. 3 road-rage shooting

Chris Graham

A 23-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on a charge related to an Aug. 3 road-rage shooting, and then, for some reason, was released on an unsecured bond.

shenandoah national park artist in residence 2022
Arts, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park to host ‘Art in the Park’ in September

Crystal Graham

The Shenandoah National Park Trust will host its third annual "Art in the Park: Scenes from Shenandoah" Sept. 26-27.

jay jones
Politics, Virginia

Notebook: AG candidate Jay Jones releases first TV spot, announces debate date

Chris Graham
smoke wildfires canada
U.S. & World

Wildfire smoke returns to northeast this weekend, ‘impressive heat’ to make return

Crystal Graham
broad street waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro launches online tools for residents to weigh in on vision for city

Crystal Graham
nashville
Basketball, Go 'Hoos

UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos to face Ohio State in Nashville on Feb. 14

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status