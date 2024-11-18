UVA Football: Jonas Sanker wins another ACC Defensive Back of the Week honor

UVA safety Jonas Sanker has been named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Sanker, a senior, recorded a career-high 13 tackles, including eight solo tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss, at #6 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Sanker also recovered a fumble on punt coverage in the 35-14 loss.

The Charlottesville native leads the Cavaliers with double-digit tackles in four games this season, and has 11 for his career.

Sanker leads the ACC and is currently eighth in FBS in solo tackles per game (5.5), while his total tackles per game average (8.2) is good for seventh in the conference.