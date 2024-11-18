Countries
Football

UVA Football: Jonas Sanker wins another ACC Defensive Back of the Week honor

Chris Graham
Published date:
jonas sanker uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA safety Jonas Sanker has been named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Sanker, a senior, recorded a career-high 13 tackles, including eight solo tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss, at #6 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Sanker also recovered a fumble on punt coverage in the 35-14 loss.

The Charlottesville native leads the Cavaliers with double-digit tackles in four games this season, and has 11 for his career.

Sanker leads the ACC and is currently eighth in FBS in solo tackles per game (5.5), while his total tackles per game average (8.2) is good for seventh in the conference.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

