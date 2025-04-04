Home Trump, finally, approves disaster declaration for Southwest Virginia
Virginia News

Trump, finally, approves disaster declaration for Southwest Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
flooded bridge
Photo: © Jeremy/stock.adobe.com

It only took Donald Trump six weeks to approve a disaster declaration for the early February flooding in Southwest Virginia.

To be fair, he plays a lot of golf.

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, D-Va., and Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-Va., had been pressing Trump for a disaster declaration since Feb. 17.

ICYMI

The Trumper, in his infinite wisdom, approved a declaration for Kentucky, to the west of our Southwest Virginia, on Feb. 25.

And then … crickets.

The Trump administration let MAGA Gov. Glenn Youngkin make the announcement today, giving their guy the chance to take some credit.

“I am grateful to President Trump and the entire administration for moving forward in their approval of the major disaster declaration,” Youngkin said in a statement in a press release from his office, which makes no mention of the lengthy delay.

“We will continue to seek every recovery resource necessary to support Virginians that have been adversely impacted by these storms,” Youngkin said. “I committed to assist those with immediate needs to ensure the health and safety of survivors and we will continue our efforts to seek opportunities to rebuild these communities. With the federal public assistance, the existing HUD funds and the substantial commitment in the agreed upon state budget amendment there are significant resources to support recovery for these Virginians who have suffered from these storms.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Scott German: Ryan Odom was born, raised to be the UVA Basketball coach
2 A Real Madrid tattoo can get you disappeared by the Trump Gestapo
3 Bunny poop complaint takes Augusta County down the proverbial rabbit hole
4 Waynesboro: Children’s museum hoping to open indoor exhibit space by summer
5 UVA Basketball: Chance Mallory talks about decision to commit to ‘Hoos

Latest News

food bank
Virginia News

Virginia lawmakers push back at Trump USDA over food bank cuts

Chris Graham
anthony robinson uva basketball
Basketball News

UVA Basketball: Redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson headed to Xavier

Chris Graham

Good news for UVA Basketball redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson, who I’d projected would have to transfer down from the Power 6 to the mid-major level.

donald trump economy
Politics News

Trump tariffs wipe out one year of economic recovery in two days

Chris Graham

Back on April 4, 2024, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 38,596.98; a year later, today, it closed at 38,314.86.

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Virginia News

Virginia man sentenced to more than 12 years for cocaine, firearm charges

Crystal Graham
fox in woods
Virginia News

Red fox in Northern Virginia tests positive for highly pathogenic bird flu

Crystal Graham
school
Arts, Media, Education

BWP gathers Staunton resident input in search for new school superintendent

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts, Media, Education, Local News

Artificial intelligence tool aids Bridgewater College student’s research project

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status