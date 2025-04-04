Trump, finally, approves disaster declaration for Southwest Virginia

It only took Donald Trump six weeks to approve a disaster declaration for the early February flooding in Southwest Virginia.

To be fair, he plays a lot of golf.

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, D-Va., and Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-Va., had been pressing Trump for a disaster declaration since Feb. 17.

The Trumper, in his infinite wisdom, approved a declaration for Kentucky, to the west of our Southwest Virginia, on Feb. 25.

And then … crickets.

The Trump administration let MAGA Gov. Glenn Youngkin make the announcement today, giving their guy the chance to take some credit.

“I am grateful to President Trump and the entire administration for moving forward in their approval of the major disaster declaration,” Youngkin said in a statement in a press release from his office, which makes no mention of the lengthy delay.

“We will continue to seek every recovery resource necessary to support Virginians that have been adversely impacted by these storms,” Youngkin said. “I committed to assist those with immediate needs to ensure the health and safety of survivors and we will continue our efforts to seek opportunities to rebuild these communities. With the federal public assistance, the existing HUD funds and the substantial commitment in the agreed upon state budget amendment there are significant resources to support recovery for these Virginians who have suffered from these storms.”