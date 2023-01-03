Veteran teacher Amber Lipscomb set to join Waynesboro School Board in 2023

Amber Lipscomb, a 2008 Stuarts Draft High School graduate, is the new member of Waynesboro School Board.

The next four years on the River City’s school board will be Lipscomb’s first experience in an elected position. She replaces Kathe Maneval, who was on the board since 2006.

Lipscomb earned her masters from JMU before teaching at Kate Collins Middle School for six years. She now teaches virtually and also teaches sixth and eighth grade math and kindergarten for Keystone Homeschool Collaborative.

Lipscomb’s election to school board comes at a time in her career when she is considering what she should do next.

“I felt like this is a good way for me to figure out my next step,” Lipscomb said.

She has lived in Waynesboro since 2015 with her husband, Jacob Lipscomb, a 2009 graduate of Waynesboro High School. The couple has two children, daughter Andy, 6, and son Christian, 8.

Lipscomb said she is excited to be elected the first time she ran for an elected position. She prayed for election to the school board to be part of her path.

“I kept praying about it. Of course, nobody wants to lose,” she said.

Lipscomb’s goals include active communication with the public on the school system’s vision, more community events during the summer, and finding ways to support education while continuing to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lipscomb said the challenges the school system faces include navigating students who missed content when school was virtual during the pandemic. She would like for the school board to discuss the possibility of a recession in 2023, and whether that will resemble the Great Recession of 2008-2009 when it comes to finances.

“Just identifying these bigger issues before we get there with current members” is important to her for 2023.

The school system must consider how to avoid layoffs and continue to provide teacher raises if a recession hits the American economy. Lipscomb said she entered the job market during the Great Recession.

“I’d rather be prepared,” she said.

Waynesboro students are increasing their college and trade success.

“I think if we continue with that vision, we’re going to have a lot of [successful students],” Lipscomb.

Lipscomb is excited to get to know the other school board members and learn their visions for Waynesboro.

“If we all have the same goal for our staff and students, then I think we can get a lot accomplished.”

The community is welcome to contact Lipscomb with questions and concerns. She hopes the school system will continue to develop and grow with the community.

“I’m just excited about the future of Waynesboro.”