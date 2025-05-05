A 39-year-old Staunton man is dead after a series of events overnight that ended with his lifeless body in the back of a sheriff deputy’s car approximately two hours after he first came into contact with authorities.

Stefan R. Gerencser was taken to Middle River Regional Jail early Monday morning at 5:45 a.m. after being arrested for public intoxication at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

When the deputy attempted to remove him from their vehicle, Gerencser was unresponsive and not breathing, according to a statement from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail staff initiated life-saving measures, according to the ASCO, but despite their efforts, they were unsuccessful.

A death investigation is under way by Virginia State Police.

Timeline of events

According to ASCO, Gerencser was on the sheriff office’s radar after a call from Sheetz in Fishersville at 3:37 a.m. where he was allegedly refusing to leave the property. After speaking with deputies, police say, he agreed to leave the property and did so without incident.

One hour later, at 4:33 a.m., Gerencser placed a 911 call requesting medical assistance. Emergency services, including fire and rescue personnel and deputies, responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office did not disclose the location of the scene in its report to media.

Gerencser allegedly declined medical treatment at that time and refused to be transported to the hospital by rescue personnel.

He later agreed to be transported to Augusta Health by deputies. However, upon arrival, he refused to remain at the hospital for treatment.

At 5:18 a.m., Gerencser was arrested for public intoxication at Augusta Health.

During the arrest, he initially refused to enter the ACSO vehicle and assaulted a deputy, according to the report. A brief struggle ensued, police say, before the deputy and Augusta Health security were able to secure him in the vehicle.

No further details on the “struggle” were provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

AFP has sent an inquiry to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith as to whether the deputy has been placed on leave and if any injuries were sustained by the deputy or security staff.