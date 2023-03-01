Countries
news shenandoah community capital fund marks 15 years with 15k fund raising goal
Local

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund marks 15 years with $15K fund-raising goal

Crystal Graham
Published:

shenandoah community capital fund SCCFThe Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is celebrating 15 years of assistance to entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley.

To honor the milestone, the organization is working to raise $15,000 to support the organization’s operations to continue helping people create options for themselves, through access to capital, support and by convening relationships.

“It’s through the amazing support of our staff, board members, volunteers and donors, that SCCF is able to provide programs and services that reach entrepreneurs all over the Shenandoah Valley,” said Debbie Irwin, SCCF’s Executive Director. “We’re grateful that each individual that works with SCCF is passionate and committed to helping entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality.”

The organization, originally known as Staunton Creative Community Fund, began in 2008 to grow the local economy by connecting people, cultivating ideas and providing access to capital.

Since its inception, SCCF has lent $1.7 million to entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley via its microloan program, and in the past two years has served more than 300 other entrepreneurs via its Business Bootcamp program, Startup Shenandoah Valley Accelerator, and Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit.

SCCF is marking its anniversary with a series of blog posts recognizing and thanking its current and past staff, board members, community partners and entrepreneurs.

For more information on SCCF’s anniversary, visit www.sccfva.org/15th-anniversary

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

