Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news i am an entrepreneur series launched to showcase valley businesses
Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

‘I am an Entrepreneur’ series launched to showcase Valley businesses

Crystal Graham
Published:

shenandoah community capital fund SCCFShenandoah Community Capital Fund launched a story campaign this month to highlight what it means to be an entrepreneur in the Shenandoah Valley.

The launch of the campaign was in celebration of November’s National Entrepreneurship Month, which occurs in conjunction with Global Entrepreneurship Week from Nov. 13-19. 

“We want to showcase that the Shenandoah Valley is home to a variety of entrepreneurs, not just Silicon-Valley-like tech startups that most people think of when they hear the word entrepreneur, said Anika Horn with SCCF. “We have amazing people starting businesses in almost every industry from food trucks to interior design, from cleaning businesses to axe-throwing warehouses, you name it.”

The campaign, “I am an Entrepreneur” consists of a series of blog posts on the SCCF website featuring Valley entrepreneurs and their startup unique experience.

Posters of these entrepreneurs and the “I am an Entrepreneur” mantra can be found around the Valley in local coffee shops, coworking spaces and other community hubs. 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

gobbling with gratitude

Gobbling With Gratitude initiative gives back to Nelson County educators at Thanksgiving
Crystal Graham
staunton virginia

Staunton schedules modified for Thanksgiving holiday week
Crystal Graham

City of Staunton facilities and services schedules will be modified in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

mike hollins

Update: Father identifies Mike Hollins as one of two wounded in mass shooting at UVA
Chris Graham

UVA Football student-athlete Mike Hollins is in stable condition after being shot in the back in a mass shooting that killed three of his teammates.

Survey: Virginia is 10th most charitable state in America
Rebecca Barnabi
uva football players murdered 2022

Update: Three UVA Football players dead, two others shot, suspect is in custody
Chris Graham
christopher darnell jones jr.

Update: Reports that members of UVA Football team among victims in shooting
Chris Graham
Washington Commanders

Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on MNF
Roger Gonzalez