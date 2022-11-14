‘I am an Entrepreneur’ series launched to showcase Valley businesses

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund launched a story campaign this month to highlight what it means to be an entrepreneur in the Shenandoah Valley.

The launch of the campaign was in celebration of November’s National Entrepreneurship Month, which occurs in conjunction with Global Entrepreneurship Week from Nov. 13-19.

“We want to showcase that the Shenandoah Valley is home to a variety of entrepreneurs, not just Silicon-Valley-like tech startups that most people think of when they hear the word entrepreneur, said Anika Horn with SCCF. “We have amazing people starting businesses in almost every industry from food trucks to interior design, from cleaning businesses to axe-throwing warehouses, you name it.”

The campaign, “I am an Entrepreneur” consists of a series of blog posts on the SCCF website featuring Valley entrepreneurs and their startup unique experience.

Posters of these entrepreneurs and the “I am an Entrepreneur” mantra can be found around the Valley in local coffee shops, coworking spaces and other community hubs.