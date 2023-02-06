From ideas to start-ups: Entrepreneurs in Virginia invited to pitch business plans

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5.

Anyone in the Shenandoah Valley who is interested in entrepreneurship is invited to The Entrepreneur Experience, where they will practice their entrepreneurial skills by creating and presenting startup business concepts over the course of the weekend.

The Staunton-based SCCF is calling on college students and hopeful entrepreneurs to sign up for the event. Attendees should come with a business idea you’ve been thinking about, or just come with a curiosity about what ideas others might have. As a participant, you will build a team around your favorite idea, and these will be your co-founders for the weekend.

Learn skills that will help you hone your business idea and hone your startup skills.

The subjects covered will be:

identifying your competition and how your business will be different

how to talk to customers to make sure you’re solving their problem the best way possible

how to reach your customers through marketing and different sales models

At the end of the weekend, you’ll pitch your idea to a panel of judges for the chance to win a prize package that will help you take this business from just an idea to a real-life startup.

“The Entrepreneur Experience is an encouraging and invigorating way to move through the startup process. Not only is it a great resume builder, but it’s also a load of fun,” said Katie Overfield-Zook with SCCF. “You’ll build relationships with fellow participants over meals with the SCCF team, mentors, venue hosts and judges. Entrepreneurs are cool people – creative, thoughtful, and clever. You’re sure to make fast friends.”

Ticket prices are $60 or $45 for students.

If you’re interested in participating in The Entrepreneur Experience, register here.