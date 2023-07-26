Countries
Richmond Flying Squirrels notch Wednesday matinee win over Portland, 7-5
Richmond Flying Squirrels notch Wednesday matinee win over Portland, 7-5

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrelsA five-run fifth put Richmond ahead, and the Flying Squirrels held off a late rally to post a 7-5 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (47-45, 14-9), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have won back-to-back games against the Sea Dogs (55-37, 15-8), the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, to open the series.

Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Portland starter Sterling Sharp (Loss, 2-4) issued three straight walks to load the bases. Ismael Mungia cracked an RBI single to tie the game. Vaun Brown moved Richmond in front, 4-3, with a two-run single to center field.

Later in the frame, Richmond executed a double steal, scoring Munguia from third base and Brown swiped second. Brady Whalen capped the scoring with an RBI single and upped the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 6-3.

Portland responded with RBI singles by Chase Meidroth and Nathan Hickey in the seventh inning to close the score to 6-5.

Brown worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. On a toss back to the pitcher, Brown sprinted home and scored to pad Richmond’s lead to 7-5. Brown collected two runs and three stolen bases in the victory.

Tyler Myrick (Save, 1) set down the Sea Dogs in order with a flyout, groundout and a strikeout in the ninth to complete the comeback win.

Richmond started the scoring in the second inning when Carter Aldrete grounded an RBI single to center field and jumped the Flying Squirrels to a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs evened the score, 1-1, with an RBI single from Phillip Sikes in the third.

After a single and a walk started the top of the fourth, Hickey notched an RBI double and Corey Rosier drove in a run with a base hit to give the Sea Dogs a 3-1 advantage.

Reliever Parker Dunshee (Win, 2-1) held the Sea Dogs scoreless over the fifth and sixth innings with one hit and a walk allowed. Evan Gates fired in two strikeouts over 1.1 innings of work.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Sea Dogs Thursday night with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Nick Zwack (5-6, 6.39) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Portland right-hander Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.00).

On Thursday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate the Hokies with Virginia Tech Night at The Diamond. Virginia Tech students and faculty can redeem a $5 GA ticket by showing their ID at the box office, while supplies last. In-Your-Face Fireworks will shoot after the ballgame presented by Seredni Tire & Auto.

Tickets and promotions information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

