Richmond drops series finale to Somerset, 13-3
Richmond drops series finale to Somerset, 13-3

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Somerset Patriots, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (35-40, 1-5), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, lost five-of-six to the Patriots (37-38, 5-1), the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, to open the Eastern League’s second half.

JT Brubaker started for Somerset on a rehab assignment and threw three scoreless innings, striking out three.

The Squirrels open a three-game road set against the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Monday night. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (3-4, 3.99 ERA) will be on the mound for Richmond countered by Bowie right-hander Ryan Long (0-3, 5.44 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George’s Stadium.

After a brief three-game trip to Maryland, the Flying Squirrels return home for Independence Weekend. Thursday’s game is sold out, but tickets remain are availabe for games and In-Your-Face Fireworks at The Diamond on Friday and Saturday nights.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

