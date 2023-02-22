Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news pete buttigieg is aware that waynesboros vice mayor called him pete buttplug
Local

Pete Buttigieg is aware that Waynesboro’s vice mayor called him ‘Pete Buttplug’

Chris Graham
Published:
pete buttigieg
(© Andrew Cline – shutterstock.com)

If you were wondering whether Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is aware that Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood referred to him as “ol’ Pete Buttplug” in a Facebook talk show last week, oh, yeah, he’s aware.

That’s Chasten Buttigieg, Pete Buttigieg’s husband, tweeting there.

Wood has issued a half-hearted apology, which he put out after trying to claim that “Pete Buttplug” was “a play on his name only,” and was not “absolutely NOT a reference to his sexual orientation.”

This from a guy who made headlines back in November for making homophobic comments about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on his Facebook talk show.

How this matters in the bigger scheme of things is that the “Pete Buttplug” slur came literally two days after Waynesboro City Council approved a resolution to request a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, headed up by Buttigieg, for a city transportation project.

Wood’s name appears on the letter formally asking Buttigieg to approve a federal grant for a project to connect Waynesboro to the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel.

The heat on Wood for his slur of Buttigieg is also heat on Waynesboro.

The mayor, Lana Williams, is trying to do damage control, issuing a harsh rebuke of Wood, saying she “cannot condone Mr. Wood’s comments in the podcast,” adding that (a)lthough Mr. Wood was speaking as a private citizen, his comments have a negative impact on the City, its residents, and Council.”

“Even if Mr. Wood did not mean for the comment to be interpreted as a slur, he should have at least recognized that others in the community would take his comment as a slur. Because it is a slur,” Williams said.

Any hope that the slur wouldn’t have an impact on the grant request is now, well …

The Buttigiegs are aware of what the city’s vice mayor said.

Perhaps a phone call from Jim Wood to Pete Buttigieg to apologize personally is in order.

Related stories

Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood offers half-hearted apology for ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur

UPDATE: Waynesboro vice mayor defends ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur of Pete Buttigieg

Letter: Shame on Jim Wood for his hateful comments on Pete Buttigieg

Waynesboro vice mayor hits Buttigieg with gay slur after asking for federal money

Waynesboro’s vice mayor joked about the Pelosi hammer attack: How funny is it now?

Waynesboro: The vice mayor vote, the swastikas on the mural, are part of a pattern

Waynesboro elects Facebook talk show conspiracy theorist Jim Wood vice mayor

Waynesboro is good at doing nothing: Now we have somebody who will blame it all on the libs

Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer

Video: Waynesboro Republican clowns have a laugh over the attack on Paul Pelosi

Waynesboro Republicans cast doubt, then joke about attack on Pelosi

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
2 UPDATE: Waynesboro vice mayor defends ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur of Pete Buttigieg
3 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
4 Resident: Tent City evictees land at B Street encampment, ‘unsafe’ for children
5 Novelist John Grisham on college hoops, NIL, George Clooney and ‘Calico Joe”

Latest News

letter to the editor
Perspectives

Letter: Jim Wood needs to be replaced

Letters
waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’

Chris Graham

Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams didn’t mince words in a strong rebuke of Vice Mayor Jim Wood, who used a homophobic slur to refer to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on his Facebook talk show last week.

jim wood facebook
Local

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood offers half-hearted apology for ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur

Chris Graham

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood, under fire for a homophobic slur of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on his Facebook talk show last week, tried to make himself somehow the victim in his effort at an apology on Tuesday.

facebook
U.S./World

‘Meta is not taking seriously the responsibility’: Warner pushes Zuckerberg on misinformation

Rebecca Barnabi
homeless encampment Waynesboro
Local

Property owner responds: Has ‘compassion’ for homeless, will allow them to stay on land

Crystal Graham
Blue Ridge Parkway autumn
Virginia

Preorders available for new Blue Ridge Parkway license plate

Rebecca Barnabi
homeless encampment Waynesboro
Perspectives

Letter: Waynesboro resident urges city to address homelessness issue

Letters

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy