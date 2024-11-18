Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Norfolk: $750M waterfront resort and casino breaks ground, likely opening in 2027
Virginia News

Norfolk: $750M waterfront resort and casino breaks ground, likely opening in 2027

Crystal Graham
Published date:
City of Norfolk casino at Harbor Park
Norfolk Casino rendering

A groundbreaking was held for permanent casino in Norfolk, on the north bank of the Elizabeth River just east of Harbor Park, earlier this month. The $750 million waterfront resort and casino is expected to open in late 2027.

Leaders from the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Boyd Gaming and the City of Norfolk took part in the ceremony which included a traditional Blessing of the Land.

“In three short years, this site will be home to an entertainment and gaming destination that this entire community can take pride in,” said Keith Smith, Boyd Gaming president and chief executive officer. “It will be a destination that will draw visitors from throughout the mid-Atlantic region and serve as an economic engine for this entire community, as we expect to generate nearly $3 billion in local economic benefits during our first 10 years of operation.”

Construction on the permanent casino is expected to begin in the next few months.

The group plans to seek approval from the Virginia Lottery for a transitional casino facility with a scheduled opening in late 2025.

Norfolk City Council approved a resolution in September certifying Golden Eagle Consulting II as the gaming operator for the city. Golden Eagle is owned by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe Gaming Authority. Boyd Gaming has partnered with the tribe to develop the casino on the waterfront.

The project will include a 200-room hotel, eight food and beverage options and a casino with 1,500 slots and 50 table games.

“We are pleased to take this important step forward in helping the Pamunkey Indian Tribe realize its vision of a best-in-class gaming resort. The greater Norfolk area is one of the largest underserved gaming markets in the mid-Atlantic region and represents a compelling opportunity to further expand and diversify our company’s nationwide presence,” said Smith. “We appreciate the Norfolk City Council’s support and confidence in our development plans, and we look forward to partnering with the city and the tribe as we continue the process of developing a transformational gaming entertainment experience on the Norfolk waterfront.”

The City of Norfolk mayor said the resolution is a significant milestone in the journey to bring a casino resort to the Harbor Park entertainment district.

“Boyd Gaming Corporation, in partnership with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, is set to deliver a premier destination that will generate millions of dollars in tax revenues, create numerous jobs and revitalize our waterfront,” said Kenny Alexander, mayor of the City of Norfolk. “This project will not only enhance our tourism efforts but also enable us to invest in key priorities that will benefit our community for years to come.”

A preliminary site plan for the proposed casino was submitted to the City of Norfolk last fall.

Residents voted in favor of the project in November of 2020.

Additional information on the project is available at https://norfolk.boydgaming.com.

Norfolk casino groundbreaking ceremony

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 UVA Football: Tony Muskett has to be the starter at QB going forward, doesn’t he?
2 UVA Basketball: I was ready to write this team’s obituary; now I’m writing psalms
3 Staunton mayor requests closed meeting to discuss performance of city manager
4 Waynesboro: Lorie Strother to be a voice for the East side in new role as Council member
5 Harrisonburg: A mental health crisis is among top five emergency calls to police

Latest News

irs taxes
Local News

Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA

Rebecca Barnabi
donald trump white voters
Virginia News

Mailbag: MAGA reader uses the term ‘woke,’ hints Jesus wouldn’t have liked it

Chris Graham

The low-income White folks who voted for Donald Trump will be the ones who feel the consequences.

roanoke
Virginia News

Missing person: Roanoke Police searching for missing 17-year-old

Chris Graham

The Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old.

elon musk
Politics

The Elon Musk government efficiency effort is doomed to fail: Here’s why

Chris Graham
jonas sanker uva football
Football

UVA Football: Jonas Sanker wins another ACC Defensive Back of the Week honor

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports News

Men’s Soccer: UVA seeded 11th, will host second-round match on Sunday

Chris Graham
acc basketball
Basketball

ACC Basketball: Pre-holiday tournaments dominate this week’s schedule

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status