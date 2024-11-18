Norfolk: $750M waterfront resort and casino breaks ground, likely opening in 2027

A groundbreaking was held for permanent casino in Norfolk, on the north bank of the Elizabeth River just east of Harbor Park, earlier this month. The $750 million waterfront resort and casino is expected to open in late 2027.

Leaders from the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Boyd Gaming and the City of Norfolk took part in the ceremony which included a traditional Blessing of the Land.

“In three short years, this site will be home to an entertainment and gaming destination that this entire community can take pride in,” said Keith Smith, Boyd Gaming president and chief executive officer. “It will be a destination that will draw visitors from throughout the mid-Atlantic region and serve as an economic engine for this entire community, as we expect to generate nearly $3 billion in local economic benefits during our first 10 years of operation.”

Construction on the permanent casino is expected to begin in the next few months.

The group plans to seek approval from the Virginia Lottery for a transitional casino facility with a scheduled opening in late 2025.

Norfolk City Council approved a resolution in September certifying Golden Eagle Consulting II as the gaming operator for the city. Golden Eagle is owned by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe Gaming Authority. Boyd Gaming has partnered with the tribe to develop the casino on the waterfront.

The project will include a 200-room hotel, eight food and beverage options and a casino with 1,500 slots and 50 table games.

“We are pleased to take this important step forward in helping the Pamunkey Indian Tribe realize its vision of a best-in-class gaming resort. The greater Norfolk area is one of the largest underserved gaming markets in the mid-Atlantic region and represents a compelling opportunity to further expand and diversify our company’s nationwide presence,” said Smith. “We appreciate the Norfolk City Council’s support and confidence in our development plans, and we look forward to partnering with the city and the tribe as we continue the process of developing a transformational gaming entertainment experience on the Norfolk waterfront.”

The City of Norfolk mayor said the resolution is a significant milestone in the journey to bring a casino resort to the Harbor Park entertainment district.

“Boyd Gaming Corporation, in partnership with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, is set to deliver a premier destination that will generate millions of dollars in tax revenues, create numerous jobs and revitalize our waterfront,” said Kenny Alexander, mayor of the City of Norfolk. “This project will not only enhance our tourism efforts but also enable us to invest in key priorities that will benefit our community for years to come.”

A preliminary site plan for the proposed casino was submitted to the City of Norfolk last fall.

Residents voted in favor of the project in November of 2020.

Additional information on the project is available at https://norfolk.boydgaming.com.

