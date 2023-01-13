Second casino in Virginia scheduled for Jan. 23 grand opening

A second casino is set to open in Virginia in 10 days after pushing their grand opening back one week.

The Rivers Casino Portsmouth is the second casino to open in Virginia since being approved by voters in November 2020.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opened their doors in July at a temporary location.

The Virginia Lottery continues to review application materials for proposed casinos in Danville and Norfolk.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Rivers Casino Portsmouth has pushed their grand opening back to Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony was previously scheduled for Jan. 15.

The delay is to allow additional time to test and verify their new gaming equipment.

Charity events planned for this week were rescheduled for Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming our guests very soon,” according to a statement on social media. “Our intention is to be the entertainment destination of choice for Hampton Roads, and we’ll settle for nothing less.”

The casino is located along Victory Boulevard – just south of I-264.

The casino is planned with 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, 24 poker tables and a sportsbook. The casino also brings 10 new restaurants and bars under one roof. The Event Center will feature a 25,000 square foot grand hall for headline performers, weddings, conventions and more. The Sound Bar will offer a more intimate stage and lounge area and will host local bands and DJs.

“We’re grateful to the Virginia Lottery Board, the City of Portsmouth, and the Hampton Roads community for their continued support,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO, Rush Street Gaming. “It’s been exciting to watch the building go up, and we’re eager for the public to see what’s inside.”

The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino license for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol held a groundbreaking in December for their permanent location.

It is currently operating via a temporary license at the Bristol Mall. The temporary location opened in July with 30,000 square feet of casino space featuring 870 slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook.

The permanent casino is expected to open in 2024.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino license for Hard Rock Bristol in April.

Virginia legislation on casinos

The Virginia Lottery was created in a 1987 referendum by Virginia voters. Under legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020, the lottery also assumed regulatory oversight of sports wagering and casino gaming in the Commonwealth.

Virginia law assesses a graduated tax on a casino’s AGR, or wagers minus winnings, and an 18 percent tax assessment generated over $2.5 million in taxes paid to the gaming proceeds fund for the month’s activity.

Of the state tax on casino adjusted gross revenues, the statute specifies distributions to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund and the host locality.

Related stories

Virginia Lottery Board approves operator’s license for Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Report: HR Bristol casino generates $14 million in revenues in August

Report: HR Bristol casino generates nearly $12 million in revenues in first month

‘I won big’: Hard Rock International opens Virginia’s first casino in Bristol

Virginia Lottery Board issues first Facility Operator’s License for casino

Virginia Lottery Board approves proposed permanent casino gaming regulations.

Five Virginia localities to move on with casino projects

Planned Bristol Hard Rock Bristol Hotel & Casino unveils its look

Virginia Lottery releases draft sports betting regs, advances casino projects for referendums