Bristol casino opens doors to permanent facility, smash guitars in ceremony
Virginia News

Bristol casino opens doors to permanent facility, smash guitars in ceremony

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hard rock bristol casino guitar smash opening ceremony
Submitted photo

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is open for business in its new facility replacing the temporary location set up more than two years ago.

The casino held a grand opening on Thursday complete with Hard Rock’s iconic guitar smash ceremony and officially opened its doors to the public at noon.

The event included Hard Rock executives and partners, state and local officials, local community members and business and civic leaders.

“This milestone brings great pride to Bristol,” said Jim McGlothlin, chairman of The United Company, and Clyde Stacy, president of Par Ventures, in a statement. “Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is creating well-paying jobs and generating new tax revenue across Southwest Virginia, and local businesses in the Tri-Cities region are already seeing increased tourism and spending.”

The permanent facility, located at 500 Gate City Highway in Bristol, is 620,000 square feet and offers slot machines, table games, a sports book, a hotel and dining options including a signature Hard Rock Café. The venue also includes a 2,000-plus-seat Hard Rock Live entertainment venue.

“This is such a monumental moment for the Bristol community and Hard Rock,” said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. “Hard Rock’s music heritage is a natural fit for Bristol, the ‘Birthplace of Country Music.’ We look forward to serving Bristol and the surrounding region with world-class gaming, dining and entertainment offerings.”

The temporary facility was open from July 2022 to Nov. 11, 2024. The temporary casino welcomed more than 3 million guests, paid approximately $68 million in gaming taxes to Virginia, donated more than $960,000 to support local nonprofit organizations and paid $262 million in jackpots.

The project also created approximately 1,000 construction-specific jobs and is expected to create more than 1,400 full-time and part-time jobs.

The opening weekend celebration included a concert by Blake Shelton Thursday night, and they will host Soul Asylum on Saturday night.

For more information, visit https://casino.hardrock.com/bristol.

For news on Virginia casinos, search “casino” on Augusta Free Press.

