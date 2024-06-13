Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol announces updated timeline for completion

The Hard Rock International Casino in Bristol has announced it will have its grand opening in late 2024.

To ensure a memorable debut, instead of staggering the opening of key amenities, all elements of the project including Hard Rock Live, dining and the Hard Rock Hotel will open together.

“We understand the significance of first impressions and are committed to making a spectacular entrance into the Bristol community,” according to a news release sent today. “We appreciate the community’s enthusiasm and patience as we finalize preparations for what promises to be a landmark opening later this year.”

Originally, the casino had planned to open its permanent location in stages beginning in July.

Recent legislation allows casino operators an additional six months to finalize their projects where the temporary casino is part of the permanent casino, and financial commitments under the law have been met.

“The response to our temporary casino has been overwhelmingly positive, demonstrating the excitement for Hard Rock’s permanent presence in Bristol,” said Allie Evangelista, president of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. “While we are eager to unveil the new resort, this extension allows us time to ensure the finished product exceeds the expectations of our guests and the community.”

The temporary casino has welcomed visitors from all 50 U.S. states.

The project is a joint venture between Hard Rock, Clyde Stacy of Par Ventures LLC and Jim McGlothlin of The United Company.