A 23-year-old Richmond woman was reported missing on Thursday.

Destiney Coleman has not been in touch with her family since July of this year.

Her last known whereabouts according to the Ashland Police Department were in Richmond near Ford Avenue or Rodgers Street. She also has ties to Goldthread Lane in Henrico County.

Coleman’s family are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s location is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at (804) 365-6140.