Letter: Jim Wood needs to be replaced

Last week, Vice Mayor Jim Wood along with the rest of the Waynesboro City Council signed a letter addressed to the US Secretary of Transportation requesting funding for a project in our city that would bring jobs, tourism and economic growth.

Within 48 hours, Jim Wood used a homophobic slur to describe Secretary Buttigieg on his podcast.

The very person he and the Council wrote asking for help, he subsequently disrespected and humiliated.

He has cowardly now taken it down.

Secretary Buttigieg is a Veteran like Jim Wood.

Many of us know Jim Wood from his weekly conservative podcast where he often rails against Democrats and spews unsubstantiated lies and conspiracy theories. He shares memes that are racist, homophobic and transphobic and news links from extreme right-wing media sources that come with a Facebook warning that they’re not accurate, reliable information.

This is disgraceful and very dangerous behavior coming from our Vice Mayor.

This isn’t him having a political difference with another elected official. This is him being homophobic and hateful.

Jim Wood clearly can’t put aside his extreme politics and fears to work effectively for us to bring funding to create local jobs and local economic growth; all good things that we may miss out on because of Jim Wood’s off-putting and bizarre beliefs and hateful comments.

Letter from Jennifer Lewis

