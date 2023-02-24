Countries
Virginia

Henrico County Police search for teen last seen at Motel 6 in Richmond

Chris Graham
Published:

Eli PopeThe Henrico County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old.

Eli Pope was last seen in Henrico on Monday. A Snapchat location on Wednesday placed him at Motel 6 in Richmond off I-64 West.

Pope was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Pope has an earring in his right ear. He requires medication and may need medical attention.

He may be traveling to Charlotte County.

If you have any information on Pope’s whereabouts, contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

