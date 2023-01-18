Game Notes: Virginia women close out homestand with FSU on Thursday night

Virginia (14-4, 3-4 ACC) closes out a three-game homestand by hosting Florida State (16-4, 5-2 ACC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. The broadcast will be available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network.

The game will be airing on the Virginia Sports Radio Network

Virginia Notes

At 14-4 this season, the Cavaliers are tied with UIC for the largest increase in total wins last season [Virginia (+9), UIC (+9), Illinois (+8), ETSU (+7), and Butler (+6)]. The Cavaliers have the largest increase in winning percentage [Virginia (+59.3%), Illinois (+57.4%), UIC (+57.3%), ETSU (+47.0%), and Florida Atlantic (+45.8%)]. Virginia was 5-22 last season with a .185 win percentage.

The Cavaliers are ninth in the nation (second in the ACC) in rebounding with 45.1 per game.

UVA leads the ACC in three-point percentage defense (10th in the NCAA) with opponents shooting just 24.8 percent. The Cavaliers are 19th in the nation in field goal shooting percentage defense at 35.1 percent.

Camryn Taylor comes into the game with 981 points in her collegiate career, 19 points shy of also reaching that milestone. She scored 598 of those points at Marquette.

Florida State Notes