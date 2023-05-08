Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfrednats enter week long series with carolina looking to get back on track
Sports

FredNats enter week-long series with Carolina looking to get back on track

Scott Ratcliffe
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsAfter splitting the six-game set and gaining some momentum in Lynchburg two weeks ago — including reeling off a season-best three-game win streak — the Fredericksburg Nationals enter this week’s series against Carolina looking to snap a four-game losing skid.

The FredNats (8-17) returned home to Virginia Credit Union Stadium last week for a series against Down East, and while they picked up a victory in the opener, the Wood Ducks responded with four straight wins. Sunday’s series finale was canceled due to rain and will not be made up.

Fredericksburg, which gave up a total of 54 hits and 44 runs in the five games against Down East, has lost nine of its last 13 games overall and 16 of its last 22, and has only won twice in 10 tries this season against teams with a winning record. The Freddies will try to turn things around this week against the first-place Mudcats at Five County Stadium in Zebulon.

Center fielder Elijah Green, the Nationals’ No. 3 prospect, has been struggling at the plate, as referenced by a 3-for-17 showing (.176) with seven strikeouts last week. The 19-year-old, No. 5 overall pick in last year’s draft is batting .235 with a pair of homers, 15 RBI and 8 steals on the season, but has whiffed a team-high 44 times in 2023.

Third baseman Brady House (No. 5), the 11th pick in the 2021 draft, is batting .286 with a team-high 3 home runs and 13 runs driven in, while shortstop Armando Cruz (No. 14) leads the Freddies with 15 runs scored.

House is also in the midst of a slump after coming up with just one hit in 15 at-bats last week (.067). Left fielder Daylen Lile (No. 16), the 47th pick in ‘21, had been on a tear offensively, but also cooled down considerably against the Wood Ducks, producing just 3 hits in 18 at-bats (.167).

First baseman Roismar Quintana (No. 17) was 0-for-7 with 3 strikeouts in his two games last week. Right fielder Brenner Cox (No. 23) was one of the few bright spots against Down East, going 4-for-14 with 8 total bases and 5 RBI in four contests.

Robert Hassell III, the organization’s No. 2 prospect who appeared in 14 games for the Freddies on a rehab assignment, rejoined Double-A Harrisburg last week.

On the mound, Jarlin Susana (No. 6) fell to 0-2 on the season after taking the loss in Game 2 against the Woodies. Susana has a 6.94 ERA with 16 strikeouts in his four starts thus far. He has surrendered nine runs on nine hits across 11.2 innings.

Jake Bennett (No. 9) had a solid outing in last Tuesday’s opener against Down East, striking out eight Wood Duck batters and allowing just one run on six hits in his six innings of work. The former Oklahoma Sooner is also 0-2 on the season with a 2.53 ERA and a team-best 29 punchouts.

Fredericksburg enters the week seven games back of Carolina (15-10), which is currently tied with Down East for first place in the North Division standings. The Mudcats are the Milwaukee Brewers’ affiliate.

Jacob Misiorowski (Milwaukee’s No. 6 prospect) is a 6-foot-7, second-round draft choice and former LSU commit who possesses a live fastball and some nasty breaking pitches. In five starts (0-0), Misiorowski has produced a 2.53 ERA and 19 strikeouts across 10.2 innings. Another Brewers pitching prospect, No. 24 Logan Henderson, has yet to throw a pitch for Carolina this season.

For the Mudcats offensively, Luis Lara (No. 14) is a talented, speedy, switch-hitting, 18-year-old outfielder, while shortstop Daniel Guilarte (No. 16), outfielder Hedbert Perez (No. 18), infielder Jadher Areinamo (No. 20), outfielder Jace Avina (No. 26) and catcher Matthew Wood (No. 27) are a few other prospects to keep an eye on.

Guilarte (.308 average) leads the Mudcats in hits (28), runs scored (14), stolen bases (14) and RBI (17), while Wood owns the team’s best average at the plate (.313) and shares the team lead in home runs with 3.

The Nats will return home next week (May 16-21) for a six-game set against Columbia — the team that owns the Carolina League’s best record at 17-10 — before heading down to Salem (12-14) the following week (May 23-28).

Scott Ratcliffe

Scott Ratcliffe

Scott Ratcliffe has worked as a freelance writer for several publications over the past decade-plus, with a concentration on local and college sports. He is also a writer and editor for his father’s website, JerryRatcliffe.com, dedicated to the coverage of University of Virginia athletics.

Top News

1 Second jail escapee surrenders at Longwood University, injured, asks for medical help
2 Ben Cline can’t even offer ‘thoughts and prayers’ after latest American mass shooting
3 Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened
4 Virginia basketball family pays tribute to legendary coach Terry Holland
5 It was an emotional tribute for Coach Holland: One that I didn’t want to end

Latest News

court law
Virginia

Warren County sheriff’s deputies indicted for traffic stop that led to motorist’s death

Chris Graham
christian bliss uva basketball
Sports

Virginia basketball recruiting: ‘Hoos offer four-star 2024 guard Christian Bliss

Scott Ratcliffe

Virginia extended an offer Monday to Class of 2024 guard Christian Bliss, a consensus four-star prospect out of the George School in Newtown, Pa.

crimora park river access closure
Local

River access at Crimora Park closed for 60 days for improvements to recreation area

Crystal Graham

Augusta County is looking to improve recreational access to the South River at Crimora Park. Construction at the park started today.

mona lisa virginia tech
Virginia

A cat named Mona Lisa gets new lease on life with cancer now in remission

Crystal Graham
Brett Favre
Sports

Brett Favre, with little else to do, wants to lead boycott of Fox News over Tucker Carlson

Chris Graham
train tracks
Local

Trains move hazardous materials through the Valley: Are we prepared for a derailment?

Crystal Graham
elon musk twitter
Culture

Pandering Twit Elon Musk to inactive Twitter accounts: Drop dead

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy