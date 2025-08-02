Home Dog Days of Summer: Support a good cause with purchase of a pup cup
Dog Days of Summer: Support a good cause with purchase of a pup cup

klines dairy bar dog days of summer If you are looking to beat the heat or reward your four-legged friend for simply being a good boy, Kline’s Dairy Bar is giving you more reasons to do so this month.

During the Dog Days of Summer, a fundraiser running through Aug. 31, locations in Waynesboro and Staunton will donate $1 for every pup cup sold to charity.

Both locations are open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On National Dog Day on Aug. 26, each pup cup purchase will include a free Kline’s dog bandana, while supplies last, and there will be additional promotions announced on social media.

“Our customers love bringing their dogs with them for a treat,” said Kelley Brydge, manager of the Waynesboro Kline’s Dairy Bar.

“We’ve gotten to know many of them by name — tails wag when they pull into the parking lot.”

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser will go to two nonprofits in the region: the Augusta Regional SPCA and Friends of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The two nonprofits provide shelter, medical care and adoptions services for animals across the region.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

