If you are looking to beat the heat or reward your four-legged friend for simply being a good boy, Kline’s Dairy Bar is giving you more reasons to do so this month.

During the Dog Days of Summer, a fundraiser running through Aug. 31, locations in Waynesboro and Staunton will donate $1 for every pup cup sold to charity.

Both locations are open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On National Dog Day on Aug. 26, each pup cup purchase will include a free Kline’s dog bandana, while supplies last, and there will be additional promotions announced on social media.

“Our customers love bringing their dogs with them for a treat,” said Kelley Brydge, manager of the Waynesboro Kline’s Dairy Bar.

“We’ve gotten to know many of them by name — tails wag when they pull into the parking lot.”

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser will go to two nonprofits in the region: the Augusta Regional SPCA and Friends of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The two nonprofits provide shelter, medical care and adoptions services for animals across the region.

