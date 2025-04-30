Home Charlottesville man charged with possession of child pornography, related counts
William Van Norman Charlottesville child pornography
William Van Norman

A Charlottesville man has been charged with possession of child pornography and related counts after a tip from an internet task force.

William Van Norman, 68, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He remains at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Charlottesville Police Department obtained search warrants for Van Norman’s Bolling Avenue address as part of its investigation.

Detectives executed the search and arrest warrants without incident, according to the CPD.

The tip was received in February from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Van Norman has been charged with the following:

  • 18.2-374.1:1(A) – Possession of child pornography (One count)
  • 18.2-374.1:1(B) – Second or subsequent violation of Section A (Two counts)

According to the online case information system for Virginia courts, the offense date is listed as Dec. 15, 2024.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

