A Charlottesville man has been charged with possession of child pornography and related counts after a tip from an internet task force.

William Van Norman, 68, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He remains at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Charlottesville Police Department obtained search warrants for Van Norman’s Bolling Avenue address as part of its investigation.

Detectives executed the search and arrest warrants without incident, according to the CPD.

The tip was received in February from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Van Norman has been charged with the following:

18.2-374.1:1(A) – Possession of child pornography (One count)

18.2-374.1:1(B) – Second or subsequent violation of Section A (Two counts)

According to the online case information system for Virginia courts, the offense date is listed as Dec. 15, 2024.