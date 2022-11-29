Bridgewater College presents annual Holiday Extravaganza concerts this weekend

Bridgewater College’s music ensembles will perform a number of familiar seasonal songs during two Holiday Extravaganza events in the concert hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

One of the most popular musical performances of the year, BC’s 10th Annual Holiday Extravaganza will be sure to get attendees into the holiday spirit.

Split into two concerts to accommodate the large audience, both performances will feature the Chorale, Concert Choir, Jazz Ensemble, Symphonic Band, the Handbells and audience sing-alongs.

The first holiday concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., and the second concert will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Ryan Keebaugh, the Chorale will perform “Gaudete,” arranged by Brian Kay, “O Radiant Dawn” by James MacMillan and “Carol of the Bells” by M. Leontovich. Meridiane will be performing “The Lamb” by John Tavener and “Einzug” by Benjamin Britten.

The Symphonic Band, under the direction of Associate Professor of Music Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson and “Minor Alterations: Christmas Through the Looking Glass” by David Lovrien. Among the pieces the Jazz Ensemble will perform are “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks and arranged by Chris Sharp, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” arranged by Paul Murtha and “Whoa Christmas Tree! (How Funky are Thy Branches),” arranged by Mike Collins-Dowden.

On Friday, additional ensembles include the flute choir, mixed brass trio and Meridiane choir. Saturday’s performance will also include the chamber strings, trumpet ensemble and guitar ensemble.

The concert both days will conclude with the Concert Choir and Symphonic Band performing together “Christmas in Concert,” composed by Professor of Music Dr. Larry Taylor.

Both performances are free and open to the public.