Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news bridgewater college presents annual holiday extravaganza concerts this weekend
Culture

Bridgewater College presents annual Holiday Extravaganza concerts this weekend

Crystal Graham
Published:

bridgewater collegeBridgewater College’s music ensembles will perform a number of familiar seasonal songs during two Holiday Extravaganza events in the concert hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

One of the most popular musical performances of the year, BC’s 10th Annual Holiday Extravaganza will be sure to get attendees into the holiday spirit.

Split into two concerts to accommodate the large audience, both performances will feature the Chorale, Concert Choir, Jazz Ensemble, Symphonic Band, the Handbells and audience sing-alongs.

The first holiday concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., and the second concert will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Ryan Keebaugh, the Chorale will perform “Gaudete,” arranged by Brian Kay, “O Radiant Dawn” by James MacMillan and “Carol of the Bells” by M. Leontovich. Meridiane will be performing “The Lamb” by John Tavener and “Einzug” by Benjamin Britten.

The Symphonic Band, under the direction of Associate Professor of Music Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson and “Minor Alterations: Christmas Through the Looking Glass” by David Lovrien. Among the pieces the Jazz Ensemble will perform are “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks and arranged by Chris Sharp, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” arranged by Paul Murtha and “Whoa Christmas Tree! (How Funky are Thy Branches),” arranged by Mike Collins-Dowden.

On Friday, additional ensembles include the flute choir, mixed brass trio and Meridiane choir. Saturday’s performance will also include the chamber strings, trumpet ensemble and guitar ensemble.

The concert both days will conclude with the Concert Choir and Symphonic Band performing together “Christmas in Concert,” composed by Professor of Music Dr. Larry Taylor.

Both performances are free and open to the public.

 

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

vdot logo

Speed limit to change on Lee Street in Broadway
Rebecca Barnabi
charlottesville tree lighting

Charlottesville’s annual Grand Illumination and holiday concert Friday night
Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union present Charlottesville's 25th annual Grand Illumination with holiday concert sponsored by Ting, this Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

natalie merchant paramount

‘Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour’ at the Paramount Theater this spring
Crystal Graham

“An Evening with Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour” will make a stop at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Wednesday, April 19, at 8 p.m.

arts council of the valley

First Fridays of the Valley offers holiday arts experiences on Dec. 2
Crystal Graham

Forest Service promises its own environmental impact statement on Mountain Valley Pipeline
Rebecca Barnabi
football rugby TV

Survey: Football fans eat, drink too much when watching games at home
Crystal Graham
coffee shop

Up and down: Alcohol and caffeine fuel 28% of Virginians’ daily fluid intake
Rebecca Barnabi