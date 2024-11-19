Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured

A pursuit of a wanted man on Monday evening ended with an eight-vehicle crash and one person seriously injured in Fishersville.

According to the police report, an Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy observed a blue Acura failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Ramsey Road and Tinkling Spring Road at approximately 5 p.m. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, however, the male drive fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit traveled north on Tinkling Spring Road and then onto Jefferson Highway.

During the pursuit, the deputy made contact with the suspect vehicle in an attempt to pin it against the curb. The suspect continued driving recklessly, disregarding stop lights and weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Long Meadow and Jefferson Highway, where the suspect vehicle rear-ended another car leading to an eight-vehicle crash.

Multiple individuals were transported to Augusta Health for treatment with one person sustaining serious injuries.

Justin Riley Harvey, 36, of Stuarts Draft, was taken into custody without further incident.

Harvey likely fled law enforcement due to active warrants issued by the Waynesboro Circuit Court for the following charges related to a Dec. 10, 2023 incident:

§18.2-51: Felony malicious wounding

§18.2-154: Felony maliciously shooting at a vehicle

§18.2-53.1: Use of a firearm while committing certain felonies

§18.2-308.2: Violent felon in possession of a weapon

Harvey was also transported to Augusta Health with minor injuries.

Additional charges are pending.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Stuarts Draft Rescue, Staunton Augusta Rescue and Waynesboro First Aid Crew assisted the ACSO.