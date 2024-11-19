Countries

Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured
Local News

Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured

Crystal Graham
Published date:
eight-vehicle crash Augusta County Fishersville
Image courtesy ACSO

A pursuit of a wanted man on Monday evening ended with an eight-vehicle crash and one person seriously injured in Fishersville.

According to the police report, an Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy observed a blue Acura failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Ramsey Road and Tinkling Spring Road at approximately 5 p.m. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, however, the male drive fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit traveled north on Tinkling Spring Road and then onto Jefferson Highway.

During the pursuit, the deputy made contact with the suspect vehicle in an attempt to pin it against the curb. The suspect continued driving recklessly, disregarding stop lights and weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Long Meadow and Jefferson Highway, where the suspect vehicle rear-ended another car leading to an eight-vehicle crash.

Multiple individuals were transported to Augusta Health for treatment with one person sustaining serious injuries.

Justin Riley Harvey, 36, of Stuarts Draft, was taken into custody without further incident.

Harvey likely fled law enforcement due to active warrants issued by the Waynesboro Circuit Court for the following charges related to a Dec. 10, 2023 incident:

  • §18.2-51: Felony malicious wounding
  • §18.2-154: Felony maliciously shooting at a vehicle
  • §18.2-53.1: Use of a firearm while committing certain felonies
  • §18.2-308.2: Violent felon in possession of a weapon

Harvey was also transported to Augusta Health with minor injuries.

Additional charges are pending.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Stuarts Draft Rescue, Staunton Augusta Rescue and Waynesboro First Aid Crew assisted the ACSO.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

