Home Seriously: It cost a million dollars to hang out with Donald Trump in Charlottesville
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Seriously: It cost a million dollars to hang out with Donald Trump in Charlottesville

Chris Graham
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Photo: © jackson/stock.adobe.com

That Donald Trump fundraiser last night in Charlottesville was a million dollars per person to get in.

How much money do you have to have that a million dollars to spend a couple of hours with a lame duck doesn’t set you back?

Let’s bring this down to the level of the other 99 percent – i.e. you and me.

A night out on the town – dinner, a show (Shakespeare, The Foundry) – can run us $150-$200, easy.

Median annual household income in Virginia: $93,170.

We’re spending 0.2 percent of our annual income for that night on the town.

Zero-point-two percent of annual income for a person spending a million for a night on the town hanging out with Trump would translate to being in the $500 million annual income range.

Which, that ain’t bad.

I mean, can you imagine?

What would make you want to get out of bed in the morning, with that much money?



If you look at it more like, OK, I’d trade a night with a celebrity politician for a week at the beach.

A week at Virginia Beach will run you $2,000, easy.

We’re spending a full 2 percent of our annual income for that week.

Two percent of annual income for a person making the decision to spend a million instead of doing a family vacation would only have to make around $50 million a year to have that not hurt.

“Only” $50 million a year.

Gotta say, if I was “only” making $50 million a year, I don’t know that I’d spend a million of it to listen to Trump ramble on about the fake news and the history of toothpicks.

I’d probably have to make at least $200 million a year, and have a net worth that starts with a b-.

glenn youngkin donald trump
Glenn Youngkin: © Maxim Elramsisy – Shutterstock. Donald Trump: © bella1105 – Shutterstock

This is maybe why Glenn Youngkin, who doesn’t have a job now, and has a net worth in the $400 million range, wasn’t a paying guest last night – he was part of the entertainment.

Sing for us, Glenn.

No, now we want you to bark like a dog.

He’d do it; he desperately wants a job with Trump.

Why?

His net worth is in the $400 million range.

His great-grandkids won’t have anything to worry about.

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Trump, for his part, dude is 80 years old, in obvious poor health.

Enjoy whatever actual liquidity you actually have in the year or two you have left.

It’s never enough for these people.

They wouldn’t survive a literal minute on $93,170 a year.

You know what the math is on $93,170 a day?

A little over $34 million for the year.

A person who makes what we make a year every day of the year couldn’t afford to hang out with Trump in Charlottesville last night.

Let that sink in.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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