Game Notes: Virginia faces #7 seed Mississippi State at College World Series

Virginia (36-25) continues play in the College World Series on Tuesday against Mississippi State (46-16) at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. EST and will broadcast live on ESPN2.

Tuesday’s contest can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM) and anywhere on WINA.com.

Links for the broadcasts and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia baseball official twitter account (@UVABaseball) for in-game updates.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Mississippi State: LHP Christian MacLeod (6-5, 4.24 ERA, 80.2 IP, 29 BB, 113 SO)

LHP Christian MacLeod (6-5, 4.24 ERA, 80.2 IP, 29 BB, 113 SO) Virginia: RHP Griff McGarry (0-5, 6.06, 35.2 IP, 40 BB, 61 SO)

Pitching Notes

Right-hander Griff McGarry is slated to make his 11th start of the season. In two NCAA starts he has logged 10.1 innings allowed three runs and struck out 18 batters.

In Game 2 of the super regionals against Dallas Baptist, he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and produced the first quality start of the NCAA postseason by allowing no runs over seven innings of work. He retired 11-straight batters from the third inning all the way until the first batter of the seventh.

His start in the regional final against Old Dominion, McGarry struck out the first six batters he faced and totaled eight in 3.1 innings. He combined with Brandon Neeck for 24 strikeouts in the game, the third most ever in a nine-inning game in NCAA history.

The Cavaliers have produced two shutouts in the NCAA postseason, both occurring in the last three games. Virginia has combined for six shutouts this season, tied for the most in the ACC. The shutout was the Cavaliers’ fourth in College World Series play and first since game two of the 2015 College World Series finals.

In 38.2 total innings in the NCAA tournament, the Cavaliers bullpen is sporting a 1.86 ERA, allowing just eight earned runs. The Cavalier bullpen has not allowed a run in the last 11.2 innings.

Righthander Matt Wyatt, who earned his first save of his career on Sunday, has not allowed a run in his last 13.2 innings pitched.

Lineup Notes

Seven of the nine Virginia batters were responsible for the 13 Cavalier hits against Tennessee. Virginia is 22-3 this season when collection 10 or more hits.

The Cavaliers have scored four runs in the seventh inning in each of its last three games.

Logan Michaels hit his first home run of the season on Sunday and second of his career. The solo shot came in his first college world series at bat and gave Virginia a 1-0 advantage in the third inning.

Michaels’ run-scoring single in the seventh was his 99th hit of his career. He has appeared in 113 games in a Cavalier uniform over the last three seasons. He’s looking to become the fifth active Cavalier to compile 100 career hits.

Zack Gelof has a team-best 14 hits in the NCAA postseason after a three-hit performance on Sunday against Tennessee. He has scored a run in each of the last six games.

Freshman Kyle Teel extended his reached base streak to 24 games after going 1-for-4 with a walk in his College World Series debut.

Alex Tappen has reached base safely in 18-straight games and has a hit in all but one of his last 17 games played.