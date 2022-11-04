world record jackpot announced for saturday night powerball drawing

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is now a world record – with the jackpot increased to an estimated $1.6 billion after robust ticket sales.

The previous top jackpots were a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and a $1.537 Mega Millions jackpot.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Drawings are streamed live online at Powerball.com

The profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Powerball tickets may be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com.

You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

