Who wants to be a billionaire? Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion

There was no winning jackpot ticket sold for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing for $1.2 billion. As a result, the jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball was 23.

The next drawing will be on Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

If one ticket wins and the winner chooses a lump-sum option, the ticket would result in a one-time payment of an estimated $745.9 million or the winner may spread the payments over 30 years.

There has been no Powerball jackpot winner since August.

Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing with a total of 188,911 tickets winning prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.

One Virginia ticket won $1 million. It was bought at 7-Eleven at 2303 Soapstone Drive in Reston.

Two Virginia tickets each won $100,000. They were bought at:

Spencers Express, 5144 Centralia Road, North Chesterfield

Online at valottery.com

Three tickets won $50,000 apiece. They were bought at:

B.O.B. #45, Pentagon, Arlington

7-Eleven, 13307 Warwick Blvd., Newport News

Online at valottery.com

Saturday’s jackpot will be one of the largest in U.S. history. The record Powerball grand prize was $1.586 billion in January 2016. Winners in California, Florida and Tennessee shared the prize.

Powerball is offered by 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia, like tickets from all other Virginia Lottery games, goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Powerball tickets may be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com.

You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.